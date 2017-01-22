Naracoorte Townies and Padthaway are locked in a tight T20 cricket grand final.
Couple to reach marriage milestone
Mal and Pat McCully are preparing to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.
Celebrate what’s great about Australia
Member for Barker Tony Pasin reflects on what it is to be Australian ahead of Australia Day on ...
Upcoming adult art workshop
Accomplished artist and teacher Colin Kelly is visiting Naracoorte in the near future.
SA finishes equal second in new look national country cricket championships | REPORT
The SA Outbacks finished equal second at the Australian Country Cricket Championships.
Applications open for ‘Building Better Regions Fund’
Community groups are encouraged to apply for funding under the Federal Government’s Building Better Regions Fund.
T20 cricket final tonight | PREVIEW
The Naracoorte T20 cricket final is on tonight at the home of cricket, Wortley Oval.
Just how much rain did fall?
It absolutely pelted down at times last night, but did we get as much rain as it seemed?
SE pre-schoolers to learn a language in 2017
Tens of thousands of pre-schoolers across the country are set to try their hand at languages this year...
Krysteen learns about courage, values
Padthaway's Krysteen McElroy has just graduated from an iconic rural leadership program.
Tamworth Country Music Festival: The best of day 3 | Photos
You don't know country music until you've been here.
Diabetics feel the sting again
Andrew Mullard reckons diabetics have enough to contend with without the Federal Governmant imposing more costs on them.
Restoring homestead history all a Bonus
When Madonna and Lyle Connolly began restoring a 1911-era homestead, they had no idea of the treasures they ...
Melbourne in mourning after baby boy dies
A three-month-old boy has become the fifth person to die after Friday's Bourke Street car rampage.
Naracoorte T20 cricket final | PHOTOS
Local netballer shines on international stage
Naracoorte's Chelsea Bull has enjoyed a whirlwind netball tour overseas with Wanderers Australia.
Pilkington blitzes field with top score
A large field of 55 men and 20 ladies participated in a stableford competition.
Action aplenty on the greens
The Naracoorte RSL ladies headed to Mount Gambier RSL last week for round 12 of pennants...
Back-to-school: Parents deliberate over school shoes, from the dirt cheap to the brand names
There's a massive range of school shoes, from $12 all the way to $160. What should parents be ...
Medicare levy increase on the table as Turnbull budget speculation begins
Doctors believe the Turnbull government could be contemplating another increase in the Medicare levy.
'World first': Government moves to radically overhaul Australia's international airports
Passengers would be whisked through immigration and customs without stopping or encountering humans under a radical overhaul due ...
High school students want more say in how to deter young terrorists
Violent extremism and what leads young people into it should be seriously discussed in schools according to high ...
One Nation's James Ashby places himself in the background behind Pauline Hanson
James Ashby is the name on everyone's lips – as long as those lips aren't identified.
Distrustful nation: Australians lose faith in politics, media and business
"We're talking about a trust crisis that is causing a systemic meltdown."
Naracoorte’s amateur photographers | GALLERY
Naracoorte has some truly talented amateur photographers - here is some of their work.
Upcoming adult art workshop
Accomplished artist and teacher Colin Kelly is visiting Naracoorte in the near future.
Stop cutting down Naracoorte trees: plea | POLL
“Please council, can we have a stay of execution – don’t cut down the trees.”
Fishing pair shark a ripping catch
Two Naracoorte men were “packing their dacks” when they reeled in a 2m shark offshore near Kingston on ...
'Scumbags': Shane Warne sees red at media after shutting charity
"Fairfax are scumbags, you are all scumbags," Shane Warne after the publication revealed that the Shane Warne Foundation ...
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall star attractions at Malcolm Turnbull's business drinks
While all eyes were on Washington over the weekend as one billionaire officially entered public office, another touched ...
Ivanka Trump's brother-in-law Josh Kushner spotted at Women's March on Washington
Oh, to be a fly on the wall at the next Trump-Kushner family gathering.
Australian Open 2017: Centre court serves up love in the hot seats
Your daily serve of celebrity news, fashion and gossip from the Australian Open.
Australian students visit NASA mission control as part of STEM program
Girls from several schools around Australia have returned from NASA encouraged to pursue their passions in science, technology, ...
MRI scans are sparing men painful prostate cancer investigations
The thought of being investigated for prostate cancer terrified Paul Davies. About a year ago, Mr Davies was ...
Working out the most effective debt reduction strategy for you
As widely expected, financial institutions have gradually been increasing their mortgage interest rates especially the longer term fixed ...
Disadvantaged women more likely to have heart attacks than poor men
Disadvantaged women are 25 per cent more likely to have a heart attack than their male peers and ...
Uni offers 2017: University ATAR minimum entry marks continue to decline
University entrance standards have continued to slide as 44,000 students received offers to study at a NSW university ...
In Moving Archetypes Padma Menon uses dance to connect to larger energies
These sessions will use a variety of techniques, including contemporary and Indian movement, improvisation and reflection and discussion.
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
Art Gallery of South Australia | COLUMN
Letters to the editor – January 19
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Visit the Australian Outback: Mungo National Park, Harry Nanya day tour
A discovery in the NSW outback turned everything we thought we knew about mankind on its head.
The 10 most un-Australian places
It's amazing that some places that are iconically Australian can sometimes feel like it doesn't belong here at ...
Australia's top 10 family holiday destinations
The best family holidays in our very own backyard.
Outback stations in Australia: Amazing outback properties where you can stay overnight
If you thought visiting an outback cattle station was all about chasing cows and cowboys, think again. They ...