A highlight of Port Lincoln's Tunarama is always the "Beach Bods" competition.
Tom Dawkins nominates for MacKillop
Tom Dawkins is one of two-well known Naracoorte people who are late nominations for Liberal preselection.
Naracoorte RSL singles champs | PHOTOS
It was singles championships time at Naracoorte RSL Bowling Club on Saturday.
Naracoorte U21 cricket | PHOTOS
Naracoorte took on Mount Gambier in an under 21 T20 cricket match on Sunday.
PDTA players hit the courts | PHOTOS
PDTA players endured sweltering conditions over the weekend.
Beach kite extravaganza at Kingston | PHOTOS, VIDEO
Dozens flocked to the Kingston foreshore on Australia Day to see brightly coloured custom kites.
Mayor perplexed at decision
Mayor Erika Vickery was confused and annoyed when councillors voted against a recommendation last week.
Art festival offers big prizemoney
Artists have a shot at winning up to $10K at this year's Penola Coonawarra Arts Festival.
2017 Australia Day in Lucindale | PHOTOS, VIDEO
People of all ages congregated in the centre of Lucindale this morning to celebrate Australia Day.
Australia Day in Naracoorte | PHOTOS/VIDEO
A big crowd turned out for Australia Day celebrations in Naracoorte on Thursday.
Teenage girl falls to death from cliff
TAS: A teenager has died after falling 15m from a cliff.
‘They’ll kill me’: Uber driver in carjacking
NSW: An Uber driver pulled from his car and bashed says he feared for his life.
Fairfax Front Pages: Monday, January 30, 2017
Today's Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
State of the Nation | Monday, January 30, 2017
Hhere's your news snapshot from across regional Australia and beyond.
Winners announced in bowls comps
Teams were victorious in the Invitation Fours and the Majella Triple Mixed Bowls competitions.
Naracoorte men’s basketball | PHOTOS
Naracoorte men hit the boards for Monday night basketball.
King claims ladies championship singles
On a perfect day for lawn bowls, 11 ladies participated in the championship singles held in Naracoorte.
Scott Morrison to lift credit limit as Australia's debt hurtles towards $500 billion
The federal government will be forced to lift its own self-imposed credit limit in the coming months as ...
$3 billion child support system the latest federal government tech-wreck
Department got $104 million to replace creaking system. Four years later, it's still there.
Cyberbullying top of parents' minds as teens go back to school
Cyberbullying is at the top of parents' minds as they send their teenage kids back to school this ...
Donald Trump tells Malcolm Turnbull he will honour deal to resettle refugees from Nauru and Manus
Details of who will be resettled in the US remain unclear.
Islam-critical Kirralie Smith seen as potential libertarian leader
As Kirralie Smith sits at a sidewalk table in Taree for an interview this week, there is a ...
Families split as Trump Muslim ban 'banishes normal, honest people'
Donald Trump's Muslim ban banishing normal, honest people who are trying to visit their families, says Melbourne's Somalian ...
Naracoorte’s amateur photographers | GALLERY
Naracoorte has some truly talented amateur photographers - here is some of their work.
Australia Day local ceremonies
Will you be joining in the celebrations for Australia Day on Thursday?
Stop cutting down Naracoorte trees: plea | POLL
“Please council, can we have a stay of execution – don’t cut down the trees.”
Upcoming adult art workshop
Accomplished artist and teacher Colin Kelly is visiting Naracoorte in the near future.
Look who’s in the jungle
The competition on season three of I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! is set to ...
Celebrities speak out, join thousands protesting against Donald Trump's 'Muslim ban'
Some joined protesters at JFK and LAX airports, while other celebrities used their Twitter platforms to speak out.
Networking: Star Wars actress Pernilla August joins the cast of Glitch
US network NBC confirms a 10-part revival of Will & Grace will come later this year, plus all ...
G'Day USA 2017 honours Hollywood's man of the moment, Ben Mendelsohn
Rogue One star Ben Mendelsohn, Moulin Rouge designer Catherine Martin and TV executive David Hill honoured.
One third of ICU doctors bullied, survey finds, prompting crackdown by College of Intensive Care Medicine
Female intensive care doctors are copping sexual harassment and discrimination in high stakes, high-stress ICU wards.
Life's simple pleasures will make you rich
How to escape FOMO, YOLO spending and envy.
Shares Race returns with tipsters backing gold miners in front
Tipsters with portfolios loaded up with gold miners and mining services companies have done best in the first ...
Zero-interest balance transfers credit cards can have sting
Lenders promote their zero-interest balance transfer credit cards at this time of year. They know that many people ...
Extreme heat predicted for Canberra ahead of first day back to school
It will be a blazing start to the new school year.
Canberra children get ready for first day of school
For many, the first day of school will be a day of strong emotions and a few tears. ...
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Holiday park owners say ‘Thanks, Naracoorte’
Peter and Susan Kukola say thanks and farewell.
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
Celebrate what’s great about Australia
Member for Barker Tony Pasin reflects on what it is to be Australian ahead of Australia Day on ...
Art Gallery of South Australia | COLUMN
Qantas offers refunds to Australians affected by Trump's 'Muslim ban'
Qantas is offering refunds or the option to change destinations to passengers travelling from Australia to the United ...
The 10 things Spain does best
Spain has distinctive food, festivals and architecture to savour.
The cruises with the best onshore excursions for every traveller, young and old
How cruising became almost as much about the shore as it is the sea.
Vietnam travel tips: How to cross the street in Ho Chi Minh City
Crossing a street in Vietnam requires a clear head and nerves of steel, two things not exactly helped ...