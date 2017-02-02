Fairfax Media South Australia tours through some of the state's regional pubs.
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Local News
Doors shut at the Woolshed
The Woolshed Inn Hotel-Motel in Bordertown appears to have closed its doors indefinitely.
Tunarama Salmon Toss finals | PHOTOS
A Lucindale girl featured prominently in the finals of the salmon toss at last week's Tunarama event at ...
Naracoorte Herald Flashback Files | 1980
There are dozens of hilarious snaps in this week's Naracoorte Herald Flashback Files from 1980!
Soccer show in Naracoorte
Naracoorte United will host Tatiara in a soccer friendly this Saturday.
Schools are set for 2017
New, students, new staff and new resources are all part of the fresh school year which starts this ...
Petrol prices are now lowering
Motorists will be happy with cheaper fuel prices to start the month.
Ticket giveaway for big show
Win a free double pass to the Let’s go Caravan and Camping lifestyle show.
Update: Missing SE teen found
Update: An SE teenager who went missing on his motorbike yesterday has been found safe and well.
Local recognised for years of commitment
Local lady Carol Miller has been named Lucindale’s 2017 Citizen of the Year.
Latest News
Regional Focus
When tragedy strikes, compassion grows
QLD: When times are tough, compassion comes from unexpected quarters. Just ask the Angus family.
Hey Dad paedophile victim harassed online, court hears
VIC: A court was told a man used profiles of alleged celebrity paedophiles to harass child victim of ...
‘Our landline is our lifeline’
The Butler family at Athol, west of Blackall, is symbolic of many in rural Australia for whom a ...
Take ownership of your health, says Jess
NSW: “I went and had the MRI. I knew straight away there was something wrong."
RECOMMENDED
Local Sport
Soccer show in Naracoorte
Naracoorte United will host Tatiara in a soccer friendly this Saturday.
Ladies singles title contested
Last Wednesday on January 25 saw the Lucindale ladies play for the singles title.
Tight affairs on the green
The Penola Club held several competitions over the past week that produced very close games.
Championship pairs and singles played
Graham East is the new singles champion and Peter Meuller and David Bennett took out the club championship ...
Naracoorte RSL singles champs | PHOTOS
It was singles championships time at Naracoorte RSL Bowling Club on Saturday.
Naracoorte U21 cricket | PHOTOS
Naracoorte took on Mount Gambier in an under 21 T20 cricket match on Sunday.
TV Guide
- {!= date.text !}
- {!= show.name !}{!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}
National
Pew Research Centre reveals what we think makes us Australian
Just over two-thirds believe speaking the national language is "very important" to being a true Australian.
Labor accuses Malcolm Turnbull of 'buying' his way out of trouble with $1.75 million donation
"No wonder Malcolm Turnbull was so desperate to keep his secret — he basically bought himself an election," said Labor's ...
A woman, Sally McManus, is likely to head ACTU for the first time
A woman is likely to head the peak national unions' organisation for the first time in its history.
Malcolm Turnbull prepares to overhaul donations system, reveals his own $1.75 million contribution
Malcolm Turnbull is preparing to ban foreign donations in a bid to restore faltering public trust in the ...
Malcolm Turnbull confirms he donated $1.75 million to the Liberal Party
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has revealed he donated $1.75 million of his own money to the Liberal Party, ...
Greens bank $3.9m in donations including $600,000 from Graeme Wood
The Greens received more than $1 million from two big donors last financial year, helping bankroll the party's ...
Top Stories
Community
Naracoorte’s amateur photographers | GALLERY
Naracoorte has some truly talented amateur photographers - here is some of their work.
Australia Day local ceremonies
Will you be joining in the celebrations for Australia Day on Thursday?
Stop cutting down Naracoorte trees: plea | POLL
“Please council, can we have a stay of execution – don’t cut down the trees.”
Upcoming adult art workshop
Accomplished artist and teacher Colin Kelly is visiting Naracoorte in the near future.
Entertainment
Productivity Commission review: Why Sinodinos is under pressure over books
Strong governments stand up for little people.
ABC's Ice Wars: Documentary series goes behind the scenes on death, destruction and recovery
This four-part documentary hammers home the insidious prevalence of the drug.
Beyonce pregnant with twins to husband Jay Z: 'We have been blessed two times over'
Beyonce and Jay Z are expecting twins, the pop star has announced on her Instagram, sharing a picture of her ...
Television drama: This Is Us is a dead set success
After a modest start, the US network NBC has renewed the compelling hit show for a second and ...
Life & Style
How Googling your health questions just got easier and more reliable
Google is launching 'Google Health' in Australia.
Food delivery apps at the fingertips of Sydney school students
Mobile food delivery apps are making their way into Sydney schools, extending lunch menus beyond salad sandwiches and ...
Fund members likely flying blind with life-stage options
Would you invest in something for which there is no information on whether it is likely to be ...
Zero-interest balance transfers credit cards can have sting
Lenders promote their zero-interest balance transfer credit cards at this time of year. They know that many people ...
Market volatility not as scary as it seems
With returns from super getting bumpier, it's important for members to make sure they are in the right ...
Peer-to-peer lenders lead increase in personal loans
Personal loan applications rose strongly during the December 2016 quarter, with much of the growth coming from online marketplace lenders.
Features
Opinion
Long summer school holidays | COLUMN
Summer school holidays were long, hot and with a whiff of boredom towards their end as a child ...
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Holiday park owners say ‘Thanks, Naracoorte’
Peter and Susan Kukola say thanks and farewell.
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
Celebrate what’s great about Australia
Member for Barker Tony Pasin reflects on what it is to be Australian ahead of Australia Day on ...
Travel
Sheraton on the Park, Sydney review: A classic grand hotel
Sheraton on the Park's location and comforts make it attractive to leisure and business visitors alike.
Cathay Pacific Airbus A350 starts Melbourne flights
New cutting-edge aircraft makes first flight on Hong Kong-Melbourne route.
Cost hundreds, save thousands: Why you should buy travel insurance
Sure, it adds to the cost of trip, but the peace of mind is – frankly – priceless.
Flight of Fancy podcast, Episode 1: Travel scams: Have you ever been scammed?
Every traveller has story about being scammed. What's your story?