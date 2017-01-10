All the action and colour of Coonawarra Vignerons Cup day is coming up again this Thursday.
Iconic Naracoorte business closing
For almost 30 years, Naracoorte's Perks Accessories has been a popular place for some retail therapy.
Kindy ends with big celebration
Michelle DeGaris Memorial Kindergarten ended 2016 with a champion of champions celebration.
Sunday school present Christmas story
Naracoorte Lutheran Church Sunday school children performed at the town hall on Christmas Eve.
More rubbish dumping at Vinnies
The Naracoorte store again has to sift through a huge pile of items to separate unwanted goods.
Weaners tally $6.5m
THE first Naracoorte weaner sale of 2017 raked in $4.7 million in sales last week.
Chamber Philharmonia Cologne in Naracoorte
The classical music ensemble will perform a one time show at St Paul's Anglican Church next Monday.
Naracoorte T20 cricket | PHOTOS
Several T20 matches took place in the Naracoorte association last Friday and Saturday night.
Naracoorte drink driver charged
A 39-year-old Naracoorte man was charged with drink driving last night.
SA fertiliser industry to hold conference next month
The SA AFSA annual conference will be held next month in Adelaide and features a great line up ...
State of the Nation | Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Catch up with all the latest local, state, national and world news in this morning's blog.
Fairfax Front Pages | Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
Retirement home argument over coffee mug ends in bashing
NSW: Retiree left with bleeding from the brain after being bashed at a retirement village over a stolen ...
Bowls world record broken | Video
Cloncurry man Shayne Barwick has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest bowl ...
Major day for baseball club
Naracoorte Rangers Baseball Club is holding its major fundraiser day this Sunday.
Naracoorte Jets to host big day of rugby
The Naracoorte Jets will put on a big day of rugby league in Naracoorte on Saturday.
T20 cricket on Friday, Saturday
Twenty20 cricket will be back in Naracoorte this weekend.
Naracoorte junior tennis players learn new skills
The Naracoorte tennis courts were alive and buzzing during the first week of the school holidays...
Nail-biting Naracoorte squash grand final
Naracoorte Squash Club held a very exciting and extremely close grand final for both A and B grades ...
Michael Chamberlain dies from complications of leukaemia
Michael Chamberlain, who fought a long and bitter battle for justice after his baby daughter was snatched by ...
Centrelink's debt debacle: It's going to get worse, says union
It's bad now but going to get much worse, warns CPSU as Centrelink denies "pecking order" in debt ...
Sussan Ley billed taxpayers to attend New Year's Eve party with 'job queen' and party donor Sarina Russo
Health Minister Sussan Ley travelled to the Gold Coast twice at taxpayer expense for lavish New Year celebrations ...
Commonwealth Ombudsman slams government handling of visa cancellations and deportations
The Commonwealth Ombudsman has produced two scathing reports on practices by Australian immigration authorities.
Sussan Ley travel scandal: Who is job queen Sarina Russo?
When it comes to the employment and training sector, the names do not get any bigger than Sarina ...
Auditor-General to examine $2m grant to former senator Bob Day
A $2 million federal grant to a trades training school associated with former Family First senator Bob Day ...
Naracoorte’s amateur photographers | GALLERY
Naracoorte has some truly talented amateur photographers - here is some of their work.
South Australian breakfast blog | January 9, 2017
Catch up with the latest local, state, national and world news in our breakfast wrap.
Naracoorte Herald year that was | 2016
These are the 10 top rating articles appearing on the Naracoorte Herald website for 2016...
Naracoorte swimming lake improvements
A report on risk mitigation at Naracoorte swimming lake has underlined just how far the facility has come ...
Golden Globes 2017: Red Carpet
Once again Nicole Kidman and Emma Stone lead the frocks and faces shining on the Golden Globes red ...
Doll of Emma Watson as Belle from Beauty and the Beast becomes laughing stock
Argh, kill it with fire.
Golden Globes 2017: Hollywood goes La La, Jimmy Fallon stays safe and the stars take fire at Donald Trump
The hit musical La La Land cements its path to the Oscars with a sweep of the key categories.
Golden Globes 2017: Complete list of winners
The full list of winners from the 74th Golden Globe Awards.
Cost of older Australians with diabetes to hit $2.9 billion by 2030, new research shows
The indirect economic cost of rising numbers of ageing Australians with diabetes, measured in 'lost productive life years', ...
Calls for ACT to again lead prison syringe program debate reignited after AMA urges such initiatives nationally
Calls for the ACT to return to leading the national debate on safe needle exchange programs in prisons ...
Allen's Lollies hits the personalisation sweet spot
NATIONAL: One hour north of Melbourne there's a factory that makes magic.
Our bad report card holds an opportunity too good to miss
Our slipping education results could be a turning point, if we allow it.
Malek Fahd: Islamic Council refuses to hand over land to school
Australia's peak Islamic body has refused to relinquish land being used by one of the state's largest schools ...
Beautiful but expensive: What international students really think about studying in Sydney
International students have given Sydney the thumbs up as a place to study, despite concerns about discrimination and ...
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
Letters to the editor – December 22
headspace is here to help you
With the final weeks of 2016 upon us, it is a good time to think about what has ...
The topic: Seeking refuge in today's society
10-hour flight, 5 movies, $100: Qantas passenger takes action over broken in-flight entertainment system
How many movies can you squeeze in on an international flight?
Cheap flights as Emirates launches 2017 new year sale
If travel was on the top of your New Year's Resolutions, now is a good time to book.
Expert Opinion: Christine Manfield
Expert Opinion: Christine Manfield
Booking direct with a hotel vs online travel agent: What gets you a better hotel room rate?
Does booking direct with the hotel get you a better price and a better room?