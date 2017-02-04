Fairfax Media South Australia tours through some of the state's regional pubs.
Local News
Community meeting tackles ice, alcohol
A community meeting is being held this month to formalise all of Naracoorte’s drug and alcohol support groups.
Naracoorte’s new school starters | PHOTOS
Did your child start school for the first time this year? If so, we would love to see ...
Mental health sessions coming to South East
Naracoorte and Bordertown will host Dry Times Recovery Service 'On the Lookout' this month...
Naracoorte junior basketball | PHOTOS
Naracoorte junior basketballers hit the courts last night after enjoying the school holiday break.
Third Bordertown business shuts
A third Bordertown business has closed in the space of a week.
Reverend Dow steps down after nine years
For almost a decade, Reverend Ian Dow has led the Naracoorte Uniting Church as its Minister.
New app targeting litterbugs
As of February 1, South Australians can report littering through a new, easy to use smartphone app.
Jane Ferrari to debut at Adelaide Fringe
A comedian who starred at Naracoorte's Secret Men's Business is debuting at the Fringe Festival this month.
SE drone operation soars
Lucindale's James Davey and Ben Lively have managed to harness their passion for technology in a niche market.
Ross River fever cases surge
A NSW man is battling Ross River fever symptoms a year after a mosquito bite.
Why Coober Pedy is the opal of the Australian desert
NSW: Welcome to the opal capital of the world and the strangest town in Australia.
Houses threatened by bushfire in Diggers Rest in Melbourne's north-west
Multiple houses are threatened by a grassfire that has broken out in Calder Park in Melbourne's south-west.
Brewery taps into local history
QLD: It’s a micro-brewery, but not as you know it.
Naracoorte women’s basketball | PHOTOS
Naracoorte women's basketballers played at the stadium on Wednesday night.
Soccer show in Naracoorte
Naracoorte United will host Tatiara in a soccer friendly this Saturday.
Ladies singles title contested
Last Wednesday on January 25 saw the Lucindale ladies play for the singles title.
Tight affairs on the green
The Penola Club held several competitions over the past week that produced very close games.
Championship pairs and singles played
Graham East is the new singles champion and Peter Meuller and David Bennett took out the club championship ...
Jacqui Lambie accuses RSL figures of 'bullying' executive Glenn Kolomeitz
Senator Jacqui Lambie has accused unnamed figures within the NSW RSL of trying to drive out the league's ...
'Vulnerable' refugee who fled PNG could face criminal charges
An Iranian refugee who attempted to seek asylum in Fiji could face criminal charges after being forcibly deported back to ...
'Betrayal': Conservative Coalition MPs push back on same-sex marriage free vote
Tensions within the government over same-sex marriage have erupted again with conservative MPs warning the Prime Minister that allowing a ...
'Clean coal' would push up power bills more than wind, solar or gas: analysts
"Clean coal" plants that the Turnbull government has flagged could get clean energy subsidies are more expensive than ...
'Prime Minister Trunbull': Sean Spicer gets PM's name wrong again
New York: The Trump White House has given its clearest public commitment yet that it will honour the refugee agreement ...
Naracoorte’s amateur photographers | GALLERY
Naracoorte has some truly talented amateur photographers - here is some of their work.
Australia Day local ceremonies
Will you be joining in the celebrations for Australia Day on Thursday?
Stop cutting down Naracoorte trees: plea | POLL
“Please council, can we have a stay of execution – don’t cut down the trees.”
Tissue-based drama This is Us swollen with the milk of human kindness
Dan Fogelman's new series mines for human drama but skirts close to schmaltz.
Litbits February 4 2017
Literary events and news in the Canberra region.
Armando Lucas Correa: books that changed me
After reading Julio Cortazar's Rayuela (Hopscotch) I wanted to live in exile in Paris.
Steve Price, John Laws and the day their feud turned ugly
Radio shock jock Steve Price has revealed an intense rivalry between he and on-air rival John Laws almost ...
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
Brewery taps into local history
QLD: It’s a micro-brewery, but not as you know it.
AFP and Defence training contracts awarded to Evocca college
Lucrative training contracts for the Australian Federal Police and the Department of Defence have been awarded to a ...
Veronica Manouk's scars cut through dizzying statistics for World Cancer Day
The overwhelming statistics showing Australia's dizzying cancer rates have been released ahead of World Cancer Day.
Public schools increase share of enrolments, reversing 40 year trend
Public schools' share of students has increased for the second year running nationwide, marking a determined end to ...
Health warning for people working more than 39 hours a week: ANU study
Matt Brown was working up to 60 hours a week when he realised something had to change.
Long summer school holidays | COLUMN
Summer school holidays were long, hot and with a whiff of boredom towards their end as a child ...
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Holiday park owners say ‘Thanks, Naracoorte’
Peter and Susan Kukola say thanks and farewell.
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
Celebrate what’s great about Australia
Member for Barker Tony Pasin reflects on what it is to be Australian ahead of Australia Day on ...
The Elphie, Germany's answer to the Opera House
Germany's version of the Sydney Opera House is six years late and 10 times the original budget – ...
Flight Test: Air Canada
The plane's a dream but it's not all smooth flying.
South America by private jet: Does travel get any better?
South America by private jet could just be the ultimate travel experience.
The George, Christchurch: A hotel that stood its ground
Christchurch's first five-star hotel survived the devastating earthquake of 2011, and has become a symbol of renewal and ...