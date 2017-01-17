Rachel Haynes, Delphine Allert and Caroline Cassap have a god start the their Women on the Wall exhibition.
Local News
Cape Jaffa Seafood and Wine Festival 2017 | PHOTOS
Plenty of locals headed coastal for yesterday's 2017 Cape Jaffa Seafood and Wine Festival.
Ex-local makes TV break | Q&A with Luke Patrick
Former local Luke Patrick will be featuring on our TV screens soon.
Role models to lead Aus Day events
Australia Day ambassadors Lynn Hill and Barry Lewis will attend ceremonies in Naracoourte Lucindale and Tatiara District.
Naracoorte Rangers baseball | PHOTOS
Naracoorte Rangers baseballers held their major fundraiser day on Sunday.
Naracoorte T20 cricket | PHOTOS
Naracoorte cricketers played their last round of T20 matches on Friday night.
Naracoorte polocrosse tournament | PHOTOS
Naracoorte Polocrosse Club hosted a successful tournament at the Hynam grounds on the weekend.
Men’s rugby action | PHOTOS
The Naracoorte Jets took on the Mount Gambier Knights on Saturday afternoon.
Art exhibition opens
Three local artists officially unveiled their "Women on the Wall" exhibition on Friday evening.
Ex-principal cleared of charges
A former Padthaway school principal has been cleared of assault charges relating to his former wife.
Regional Focus
‘I’ll never forget him’: final tributes for Michael Chamberlain
NSW: Michael Chamberlain’s life could be split down the middle – the “36 years pre the rock, and ...
Bendigo hopefuls get kit off for love
VIC: Two Bendigo residents have taken part in SBS’s new dating series Undressed.
Woman taking dog on morning walk when hit, killed
VIC: Truck driver, 26, released from police custody pending further inquiries to pedestrian death.
No Pauline but One Nation senator heads to Trump inauguration
NSW: When Pauline Hanson had to miss the Trump inauguration, the Hunter's Brian Burston stepped up.
Local Sport
2017 Coonawarra Vignerons Cup | PHOTOS
Check out our big photo gallery from the 2017 Coonawarra Vignerons Cup!
Thrills and spills at Apsley Speedway | PHOTOS, VIDEO
There was plenty of action at the Apsley and District Motorsport Club race meet on December 18.
Michael Chamberlain spent 36 years an ordinary man, then 36 in shadow of Uluru
Michael Chamberlain lived half his life an ordinary man, the other half in the shadow of Uluru.
Half of Australia's 12,000 Syrian and Iraqi refugees to be settled by just one Sydney council
Fairfield City Council, which welcomed 3000 humanitarian arrivals last year, has been told to expect the same again.
Motorists suffer the single biggest weekly jump in petrol prices in two years
Petrol prices are on the up and up, and the OPEC deal is going to further fuel this ...
Japan kills whale in Australian sanctuary as hunters give Sea Shepherd the slip
Japan was caught killing a whale deep inside Antarctic waters declared by Australia to be a protected whale ...
Malcolm Turnbull mulls cabinet secretary role as part of likely elevation of Arthur Sinodinos
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull could wait until Wednesday to reveal the shape of his rejigged cabinet as he ...
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson invited to Donald Trump's presidential inauguration
Staffer claims Donald Trump knows Pauline Hanson is a "big supporter" of the President-elect.
Naracoorte’s amateur photographers | GALLERY
Naracoorte has some truly talented amateur photographers - here is some of their work.
Fishing pair shark a ripping catch
Two Naracoorte men were “packing their dacks” when they reeled in a 2m shark offshore near Kingston on ...
Naracoorte Herald year that was | 2016
These are the 10 top rating articles appearing on the Naracoorte Herald website for 2016...
Naracoorte swimming lake improvements
A report on risk mitigation at Naracoorte swimming lake has underlined just how far the facility has come ...
Indie Book Awards 2017 shortlists: Maxine Beneba Clarke's 'hard sell'
Maxine Beneba Clarke thought her memoir, The Hate Race, would be "a hard sell at the end of ...
Bec Judd weighs in on Channel Nine colleague Amber Sherlock and 'whitegate'
"I can see why women would be uptight about [wardrobe] because they get criticised. Women are under such ...
I saw my billboard and said, 'Dad, I made it': OITNB's Danielle Brooks on success
I never would have guessed a year after graduating, now 22, I would see my face on a ...
Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle meets the Duchess of Cambridge: reports
The Prince introduced his new girlfriend to the Duchess on a trip to Kensington Palace.
Sydney private school fees soar
Sydney is the most expensive city for a private education in Australia, according to research released on Monday, ...
Experts express concerns about aerosol spray sunscreens after string of incidents
The suitability and effectiveness of aerosol spray sunscreens is being questioned after numerous reports of people still getting ...
Dengue fever cases hit 20-year high in Australia
Dengue fever cases in Australia reached a 20-year high last year, driven by travellers being infected in tropical ...
When a friend becomes a patient: McGrath Foundation Pink Test raises funds for breast care nurse
For 39-year-old Jacinta Jamieson, her specialist breast cancer nurse is a carer, therapist, social worker and friend in ...
Chewing gum is better than drugs for easing nausea after surgery, study suggests
Chewing a piece of gum could be more effective than a common drug for relieving nausea, new research ...
How to avoid spending too much on gym memberships
Getting fit is often at the top of the list of New Year resolutions, but consumers have to ...
Art Gallery of South Australia | COLUMN
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
Letters to the editor – December 22
headspace is here to help you
With the final weeks of 2016 upon us, it is a good time to think about what has ...
Adelaide Oval: Danny Green vs Anthony Mundine fight February 2017
The most anticipated rematch in Australian boxing will take place next month at one of the country's best ...
Items on an aircraft you never want to see
Aircraft carry several pieces of equipment that passengers rarely get to see, or even suspect might be on ...
Where to go for a five-star family holiday in 2017: Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort
This resort offers everything from the extravagant to the pleasingly simple.
Travel tips: Canada and US trip, should we hire a car?
Visiting Quebec City and Montreal, then to the US. How should we do it?