Dusty Springfield tickets winner
One lucky person has won a double pass to see Dusty the Musical in Adelaide on January 8.
P plater drink drives at Robe
A P plater has lost his licence on the spot after being caught drink driving at Robe on ...
Naracoorte man drink drives on Xmas Eve
A Naracoorte man was a late entry onto Santa's naughty list, after he was reported for drink driving ...
Shark sightings near Kingston, Robe
Sharks have been sighted in the ocean in the Robe-Kingston area.
New heritage trail in Naracoorte
Naracoorte’s town centre just got a whole lot more interesting!
Carols in the Square more popular than ever
With perfect summer conditions and a jam-packed program, Carols in the Square was once again a huge success.
AFL star looking for big 2017 | Q&A with Lachie Neale
Fremantle AFL star Lachie Neale will be home in the South East over the 2016 Christmas break.
House burns down near Naracoorte
A house at Comaum, between Naracoorte and Penola, burned down on Sunday night.
Robe Christmas parade | MEGA GALLERY
Gee, for a small town, Robe sure puts on a big Christmas parade!
Regional Focus
Rescue helicopter tasked to bushwalker with broken leg
TAS: The Westpac Rescue helicopter was sent to a bushwalker with a broken leg in Tasmania.
Falls Festival stampede: 'I felt the air get squished out of me' says teen who survived crush
VIC: A teenager crushed in the Falls Festival stampede has described the terrifying incident.
A present to remember
VIC: A woman's birthday gift of a Bunnings gift card has gone viral on social media.
New Year's Eve: Man killed by firecracker in Gippsland
VIC: Victorian man killed by fireworks accident in Gippsland during New Year's Eve celebrations.
AFL star looking for big 2017 | Q&A with Lachie Neale
Fremantle AFL star Lachie Neale will be home in the South East over the 2016 Christmas break.
Naracoorte T20 cricket | PHOTOS
Twenty20 cricket started in Naracoorte on Saturday - here's some of the action.
RSL teams come up short
Naracoorte RSL bowls club teams suffer defeats to Mount Gambier and Port McDonnell teams in two divisions.
Ken Atkin wins shoot-off
The shooter took advantage of some late misses to win the prestigious SE Field and Game Champion of ...
Local juniors take on SE best
Naracoorte and District Little Athletics Club traveled to Millicent to compete in the South East Country Games last ...
Penola bowlers in red hot form
Several teams secured victories in the latest round of lawn bowls.
Disgruntled Qantas passengers spend New Year's Eve in the sky, dozens more still stranded in Dubai
Disgruntled Qantas passengers who were stuck in transit in Dubai on New Year's Eve have finally landed in ...
Cabinet archives 1992-93: Paul Keating's department wanted to sell Royal Australian Mint
The Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet backed the idea; the Treasury didn't.
Cabinet archives 1992-93: Finance Department resisted DFAT's costly 'Taj Mahal' headquarters
John Howard ended up selling the controversial property barely a year after he officially opened it.
Cabinet archives 1992-93: Forget Tampa, boat people panic began under Keating
A trickle of boats from Indochina changed Australian refugee policy for good.
Dune dreams: Peter O'Toole's cinematic marvel collides with butt-aching reality
It was the camel meat that did it. Festering inside a dusty hessian bag and passed from one ...
Tennis crisis over $200 million Seven deal
Tennis Australia is facing a new crisis amid claims a potential conflict of interest could have influenced the ...
Naracoorte’s amateur photographers | GALLERY
Naracoorte has some truly talented amateur photographers - here is some of their work.
Hewey goes to school | VIDEO
Hewett Primary School's new enrolment is known for napping during class and eating off the floor.
Double the party
Christmas twins Chris and Ben Mayfield will have double the party this Sunday, celebrating their 18th birthday on ...
K/L United gets new footy club
Footballers can look forward to new facilities at Kaniva/Leeor United footy club next season.
Dusty Springfield tickets winner
One lucky person has won a double pass to see Dusty the Musical in Adelaide on January 8.
Jesinta Franklin, Alice McCall, Christian Wilkins: The ones to watch in 2017
The personalities who not only survived 2016, they thrived.
Azealia Banks targets Sia after the singer called her out for 'sacrificing animals'
It seems 2016 saved its weirdest moment for last.
Falls Festival at Marion Bay | Photos
Punters took mud and wind in their stride at the 2016-17 Falls Festival at Marion Bay.
'He has found his voice': the benefits of early intervention for students with dyslexia
Early diagnosis and intervention is vital for students with dyslexia. But not all teachers are equipped with the ...
Campus evolution: teaching students to become entrepreneurs
At just 23 years old, Matthew Childs can claim what most his age cannot: he is the CEO ...
Drugs, death and celebrity: headline-grabbers reveal a much bigger problem
The deaths of Carrie Fisher and George Michael are the headline-grabbers that also highlight a wider social issue.
Top baby names for 2016
Baby Center has released its highly anticipated list of the most popular baby names of 2016.
I'm a world-class sleepwalker but I wouldn't have it any other way
I am an epic sleepwalker. A world class somnambulist. I defy you to find a better nightwalker. And ...
Dyslexic PhD student James Bond takes University of Sydney to the NSW anti-discrimination board
A man who was feted by former prime minister Julia Gillard is taking the University of Sydney to ...
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
Letters to the editor – December 22
headspace is here to help you
With the final weeks of 2016 upon us, it is a good time to think about what has ...
The topic: Seeking refuge in today's society
How to stay sane on a family road trip
There are ways to help ensure you and your family will arrive safe and still speaking to each ...
Ballarat: It'll be white on the night
White Night taps into the city's golden heritage.
Art and about in Vail and Breckenridge
In some place art is all around you - even on the ski slopes.
Swan Valley, Western Australia: 20 reasons to visit
Twenty reasons why you should make your next holiday destination Western Australia's Swan Valley.