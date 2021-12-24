news, local-news,

"It was the best thing to happen all year." That is how Fay McKay summed up her success in the Lions Club of Naracoorte's Christmas Raffle. Her winning ticket for the main prize, a stocking, was drawn in Naracoorte on Thursday by Mayor Erika Vickery. When told about her prize, Fay said it was the best thing that had happened to her all year and that she looked forward to sharing the contents with her family. The club thanks the generous businesses and individuals who donated the prize pool which this year was the biggest in the history of this popular community event. Funds raised from ticket sales will be shared among charities with presentations to be made early in the New Year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PT5WvZtvmBPsgG5FrHxVQb/181e024e-d47c-4d43-b634-bba692a276ab.jpg/r0_247_1432_1056_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg