An uncontrolled fire is burning at Wrattonbully near Edenhope Road and Border Road. The Country Fire Service have released the following warning: This fire may pose a threat to lives directly in its path. Act now. Identify where you will take shelter from the bushfire. Heat from the fire will kill you. Do not enter this area as conditions are dangerous. The Wrattobully, Edenhope Road fire is uncontrolled. This grass fire is burning in a south-easterly direction towards Fullertons Road, Poolajelo, Vic, and Border Road, SA. Conditions are continually changing. Homes that have been built to withstand a bushfire and are prepared to the highest level may provide safety. You may lose power, water, phone and data connections. Fire crews are responding but you should not expect a firefighter at your door. WHAT TO DO: IF YOU ARE LEAVING: IF YOU ARE NOT LEAVING, PREPARE TO DEFEND: Look and listen for information on television, radio, internet, mobile phones and by speaking with neighbours.

Emergency bushfire warning: Wrattonbully fire