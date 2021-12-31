Emergency bushfire warning: Wrattonbully fire
An uncontrolled fire is burning at Wrattonbully near Edenhope Road and Border Road.
The Country Fire Service have released the following warning:
This fire may pose a threat to lives directly in its path.
Act now. Identify where you will take shelter from the bushfire. Heat from the fire will kill you. Do not enter this area as conditions are dangerous.
The Wrattobully, Edenhope Road fire is uncontrolled. This grass fire is burning in a south-easterly direction towards Fullertons Road, Poolajelo, Vic, and Border Road, SA. Conditions are continually changing.
Homes that have been built to withstand a bushfire and are prepared to the highest level may provide safety.
You may lose power, water, phone and data connections.
Fire crews are responding but you should not expect a firefighter at your door.
WHAT TO DO:
- Check and follow your Bushfire Survival Plan.
- Protect yourself from the fire's heat - put on protective clothing.
- Tell family and friends of your plans.
IF YOU ARE LEAVING:
- Leave now, don't delay.
- Roads may become blocked or access may change. Smoke will reduce visibility.
- Secure your pets for travel.
- If you become stuck in your car, park away from bushes, cover yourself, get onto the floor as the windows may break from the intense heat.
IF YOU ARE NOT LEAVING, PREPARE TO DEFEND:
- Identify a safe place inside, with more than one exit, before the fire arrives. Keep moving so you are away from the heat of the fire.
- Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins and outdoor furniture away from your house.
- Close doors and windows to keep smoke out.
- Bring pets inside and restrain them.
- If you have sprinklers, turn them on to wet the area.
- If your building catches fire, go to an area already burnt. Check around you for anything burning.
Look and listen for information on television, radio, internet, mobile phones and by speaking with neighbours.
- CFS website cfs.sa.gov.au
- Information Hotline 1800 362 361
- For hearing or speech impaired users, phone 1300 555 727 then ask for 1800 362 361
- For teletype service TTY 133 677 then ask for 1800 362 361
- CFS on Facebook or Twitter
- Alert SA Mobile App