It was only a month ago when special guests were toasting the return of the Marquee Event at the Coonawarra Vignerons Cup Launch, but a lot can change in a little time and unfortunately the Marquee has again been cancelled. This was the second year the event has been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions and concerns. Though the Marquee will not go ahead, the cup will still be held on Thursday, January 13 at the Penola Racecourse and general admission tickets can still be purchased. About 400 wine industry representatives were due to attend the drawcard event, but Coonawarra Vignerons events and marketing officer, Heidi Eldrige said with attendees growing concern of the threat from Covid-19 and the omicron variant, the last minute decision to cancel the event was made. ''All appropriate measures had been put in to place to proceed with the 2022 event regardless of the restriction levels, with greater understanding of regulations and requirements to satisfy the conditions of event delivery during the pandemic," she said. "However, lack of confidence from ticket holders and growing concerns around the current state of affairs in the district with rising COVID cases has resulted in this last minute announcement, little over a week out from the event." Coonawarra Vignerons executive officer Ockert Le Roux ensured the decision was not made lightly. "A single positive case at this event could very well result in Cellar Door closures across the region given the significant representation from Coonawarra wineries at the event," he said. "In this instance, the risk to our community and attendees far outweighed the benefits of proceeding with the event." The 36° South Coonawarra Vignerons Cup is the second stage in the 2021/22 Limestone Coast Cup Series. Everyone who enters a South Australian racecourse must have proof of receiving at least one Covid-19 vaccination dose.

