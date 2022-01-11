All you need to know about Australian Guineas 2022

This article is in partnership with Neds.

Won by Lunar Fox last year, if you wish to be a part of or bet in the Australian Guineas 2022, this post is a must-read for you.



We'll share with you all the details so that you are abreast of all the latest and ready to bet with confidence. So, let's get started?

Date and venue

The 2022 Australian Guineas is one of the top favourite and key races of three-year-old horses.



It is also a premier race on the Australian racing calendar run over 1600 metres under set-weights. The race will be held on Saturday March 5 at Flemington Racecourse during the Melbourne Autumn Carnival.

Talking of venue, let us share a little bit of history here. Flemington Racecourse has always been the venue of choice for this prestigious event except for 1997 when Australian Guineas was held at the Caulfield.



But that was only because major track renovations took place at the Flemington Racecourse, so the race couldn't be held.

Prize money

The prize money is as awesome as it has always been. The total worth of prize money is $1 million. The winner will receive $600,000. That's huge!



The second winner will receive $180,000 and 3rd position will take home prize money of $90,000.

Champions

The Australian Guineas is the premier race of the three-year-olds in Australia; it boasts some champs on its honour roll. These include past winners the likes of:

Zabeel in 1990

Mahogany in 1994

Apache Cat in 2006

Miss Finland in 2007

Grunt in 2018

Mystic Journey in 2019

Australian Guineas - How to bet

If you want to be a part of the race of the year and earn good money through betting in Australian Guineas, then that's great. However, to get started, you will first have to choose a bookmaker (a well-known bookie that you can easily place your bet with).

Next, sign up with them and make your deposit. The process will take only a few minutes, nothing much. Once the money is in the account, get ready to place your bet.

Australian Guineas tips

Although many professionals and experienced players will share the best tips for winning Australian Guineas online as the event gets closer, some tips that we think you might find helpful are:

Evaluate the barriers

Before you select a horse, take account of the lead-up autumn race form of the horse.



Consider the weight the horse can carry while looking at its past records.

One more tip would be to consider horses trained outside Melbourne. These horses have a solid record in the Australian Guineas, with wins by Alligator Blood in 2020 and Mystic Journey in 2019.

A total of 9 races will be held at Flemington Racecourse March 5. It is going to be an event to remember. Start doing some legwork on the nominations so that you can place a bet that rolls good money for you while enjoying the races.

Good Luck! Use these Australian Guineas tips and let the countdown begin for the ultimate championship.

Gamble responsibly. Contact the Gambling Helpline for free and confidential support, information and counselling on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.