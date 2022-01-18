sport, local-sport,

Sixty-nine players fronted up at the Kingston course for our first game after the Christmas break. The weather was perfect for golf and the course was in great nick. Predictably the Seasiders scored well with Gordie Fleming taking out Division one with 38 points, from Tony Bishop and Lyndon Cox on 37, and then Arthur Niejalke, scoring 38 after a lean run of late, took out second div from Rob Chalmers and Pat Ryan who could only manage 33. There were plenty of medium scores and the ball rundown was to 30. The NTP's were Kym Sandford and Glen Tilley and the Ross Orchard trophy, after a battle, went to Beachport's Chris Carr and Attamurra's Dennis Smith. Brian Duldig snaffled the Scotch with some glee. Our season will close with 3 games down south, Attamurra on the 31st Jan, Port Mac on Feb 14, and Blue Lake on March 7. "Got the Snake"

SE Veteran golf results