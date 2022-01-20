news, local-news, fire, lucindale, CFS

A member of the Country Fire Service has died and another is in hospital with serious injuries after they were involved in a tree falling accident at the Coles, Eland Road fire near Lucindale. At about 4:30pm, Friday, January 21 the CFS confirmand in a statement that their families and other personnel had been informed and had been offered support. "The seriously injured CFS member has been taken to hospital for further treatment," the statement said. "The safety and wellbeing of our people is our highest priority and our thoughts are with our CFS family at this time" South Australian Labor leader, Peter Malinauskas passed on his condolences. "I want to pass on my condolences to the family of the brave CFS member who has died on the fireground at Coles near Lucindale in the state's south-east," he said. "My thoughts are also with the other CFS member who has reportedly suffered serious injuries as a result of the falling tree incident, "This is a tragic reminder of the bravery of our entire Country Fire Service, "CFS members risk it all so they can protect lives, livelihoods and properties, "As a former Emergency Services Minister, I know this will hit the entire CFS very hard and my thoughts are also with all members at this time." For updates on the fire visit the CFS Facebook page, website www.cfs.sa.gov.au or phone the Information Hotline on 1800 362 361. Firefighters from South Australia and Victoria remain in attendance at the Coles fire near Lucindale in the state's lower south east, where the fire continues to burn out of control in bluegum plantations, scrub and grassland. CFS crews will continue to be supported by Victorian CFA, DEW, Farm Fire Units, forest industry crews, heavy plant machinery and aerial firefighting resources. SA Police, SES and Salvation Army are also in attendance. Crews will continue working along the fires' perimeter and to actively fight any areas that may flare up due to the daytime weather forecast. Smoke will continue to be seen and smelt by residents in the areas to the south, southwest and west. The community is reminded to stay vigilant and monitor conditions throughout the next few days as its expected that the conditions will continuously change. Road closures are in place at the following locations: South Australia Premier, Steven Marshall has announced there has been a serious accident at the foreground of the Coles fire near Lucindale. He has confirmed there are people with serious injuries after a CFS vehicle had an accident, emergency services are at the scene. More information will follow. For updates on the fire visit the CFS Facebook page, website www.cfs.sa.gov.au or phone the Information Hotline on 1800 362 361. As of 6:30am Friday, January 21, the fire burning at Coles, Eland Road near Fox, Coles, Callendale and Eland Roads near Lucindale had destroyed 3700 hectares of blue gum plantations and native forest. 150 CFS volunteers from 44 appliances are fighting the fire with air support, and help from the Victoria Country Fire Authority, Vic Department of Environment and Water, the State Emergency Services, SA Police and more. A CFS spokesperson said today is a very dynamic fire danger day and the blaze could kick off again later in the afternoon. For updates visit the CFS Facebook page, website www.cfs.sa.gov.au or phone the Information Hotline on 1800 362 361. A fire is burning at Coles, Eland Road near Fox, Coles, Callendale and Eland Roads in Lucindale. The Country Fire Service has issued an advice message to people in the area. If you are in this area stay alert, monitor local conditions and decide what you will do if the situation changes. The blaze was reported at 1:06pm on Wednesday, January 19 and as of 11am Thursday, January 20 had burned through 2305 hectares of blue gum plantations and native forests. As of 11am Thursday there was 165 personnel from 48 appliances fighting the fire, with help from four fixed wing water bombers and two observational helicopters. The fire had broken through some containment lines and CFS volunteers used a rake dozer to create mineral break containment lines. The wind direction is expected to change, which could cause the direction of the fire to change. For updates visit the CFS Facebook page, website www.cfs.sa.gov.au or phone the Information Hotline on 1800 362 361.

