Fire burning near Lucindale

As of 6:30am Friday, January 21, the fire burning at Coles, Eland Road near Fox, Coles, Callendale and Eland Roads near Lucindale had destroyed 3700 hectares of blue gum plantations and native forest. 150 CFS volunteers from 44 appliances are fighting the fire with air support, and help from the Victoria Country Fire Authority, Vic Department of Environment and Water, the State Emergency Services, SA Police and more. A CFS spokesperson said today is a very dynamic fire danger day and the blaze could kick off again later in the afternoon. For updates visit the CFS Facebook page, website www.cfs.sa.gov.au or phone the Information Hotline on 1800 362 361. A fire is burning at Coles, Eland Road near Fox, Coles, Callendale and Eland Roads in Lucindale. The Country Fire Service has issued an advice message to people in the area. If you are in this area stay alert, monitor local conditions and decide what you will do if the situation changes. The blaze was reported at 1:06pm on Wednesday, January 19 and as of 11am Thursday, January 20 had burned through 2305 hectares of blue gum plantations and native forests. As of 11am Thursday there was 165 personnel from 48 appliances fighting the fire, with help from four fixed wing water bombers and two observational helicopters. The fire had broken through some containment lines and CFS volunteers used a rake dozer to create mineral break containment lines. The wind direction is expected to change, which could cause the direction of the fire to change. For updates visit the CFS Facebook page, website www.cfs.sa.gov.au or phone the Information Hotline on 1800 362 361.

