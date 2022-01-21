Mandatory vax for field days

news, local-news,

The South East Field Days (SEFD) will look different when they return soon, after two years of cancellations. After consultation with SA Health, the SEFD Committee decided to make it a mandatory Covid-19 vaccination event. SEFD secretary, Lyn Crosby explained if the event ran as normal, it would be difficult to organise with changing restrictions and the need for extra volunteers and staff. This left the committee two choices, make it a vaccinated event, or cancel for the third consecutive year. Mrs Crosby shared her regrets that those who are not vaccinated would not be able to attend, but emphasised this was the only way the much loved event could run in 2022. The Field Days will run on March 18 and 19 and attendees can expect all the traditional fun.

