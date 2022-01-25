news, local-news,

There has been an overwhelming outpouring of love and support in the Lucindale community after a fire tore through nearby grasslands and resulted in the death of a Country Fire Service volunteer. A fire on Eland Road, Coles, was first reported on Wednesday, January 19 at 1.06pm. It destroyed 3877 hectares of blue gum plantations and native forests over four days and the destruction resulted in the death of CFS volunteer Louise Hincks. Ms Hincks died when a falling tree struck her and another CFS volunteer as they were working near their vehicle on the fireground on Friday, January 21. CFS chief officer Mark Jones praised the professionalism and dedication of the volunteers who remained on the fireground when they had received the terrible news of Ms Hincks death. "Louise paid the ultimate price that all emergency responders risk when they respond and put themselves in harms way to protect others," he said. "We have lost a dedicated volunteer, South Australia has lost a valuable community member, and her family have lost a devoted wife and mother. "Louise was a much loved member of CFS and will remain forever in our hearts." A guard of honour was formed for Ms Hincks along the route from Naracoorte as her body was transported back to her family in Adelaide on Monday, January 24. Around 40 local CFS volunteers and staff were the first of many to pay their respects to their lost family member along the journey. Members embraced and comforted each other as Louise's body was escorted by her Happy Valley brigade team members. CFS Region 5 Regional Commander Ray Jackson joined the Naracoorte crew to pay his respects for the beloved volunteer and friend. He said the death of Louise was like "losing a family member for the organisation." "CFS is a massive big family, so this gave people here the opportunity to go and pay respects to one of our much loved members and to be able to make sure people were given an opportunity to show and pay those respects to someone who had given so much to so many people in the organisation and the community," he said. "Once we found out when Louise was being sent back to her family, our people wanted to know if we could do something for her, and we thought this was the best way to do that. "Our crews did it in the most respectful and best manner they can. It really comes from the heart. "Everyone is so keen to make sure we are still supporting the family. "We are deeply honoured to have this opportunity to do this." He said the large turnout was proof of the mark Ms Hincks has left on the organisation and its members. "It shows how well known, and how loved Louise was," he said. "It's a great indicator of the respect she has held within the organisation. "It was short notice but they wanted to take time out of their day to make sure they could show that respect." Naracoorte was just one of dozens of CFS crews who paid their respects to their fallen colleague. The other CFS volunteer who was involved in the accident was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is expected to make a full recovery. His wife has reported that he remains optimistic and in good spirits despite how serious his injuries are. After four days of hard work by hundreds of staff and volunteers the fire was finally contained on Sunday, January 23. On Facebook the Lucindale CFS Group shared that it has been overwhelmed by the generosity of the Lucindale community and surrounds. "Whether the support has been from donated food, a donation to the hotel or deli, a kind word, a hug or just a smile, the difference that this makes to the CFS personnel is beyond words," the post said. "So thank you to everyone who has helped in anyway, it means the world to us." CFS brigades across South Australia sounded their station's sirens simultaneously on Tuesday night, January 25 in honour of fallen firefighter Louise Hinck. In a fantastic show of support the Lucindale Area School closed its grounds and facilities, including the library and swimming pool, to community members to be able to house CFS and SES crews while they helped battle the blaze. There were about 50-80 emergency service personnel who used multiple areas of the school as a home base while they were in the area. On Friday, January 21 the Lucindale Deli received a $200 donation from a Naracoorte community member to help feed volunteers. Deli owners Brad Pascoe and his partner Katlyn Kendrick decided to match the donation. They then put out the call to the community to help and had to cap the donations when they got to $2200. Mr Pascoe said knowing they could get free food at the deli helped the volunteers coming from and going to the firegrounds. The deli will continue to feed the clean up crews and people who remain at the fire site in the coming days and money left over will be donated to a Go Fund Me that was set up for Ms Hincks family, which had raised over $23,000 on Tuesday, January 25. Naracoorte Foodland Carter's Retail also helped feed fire fighters and donated plenty of fresh fruit. On Monday, January 24 the CFS confirmed the threat from the fire had reduced and reminded people to take care in the area and be mindful of reduced visibility due to smoke. SA Police have confirmed they have not determined how the blaze started but they do not believe it was suspicious.

