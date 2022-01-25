State drought hub has a new leader

news, local-news,

The South Australian Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub has a new leader. Dr Stephen Lee, from the University of Adelaide, has been appointed the director of the hub, which aims to build innovation and adoption regarding drought resilience for farmers and regional communities. While the hub's headquarters are in Roseworthy, five regional nodes are open at Struan, Minnipa on Eyre Peninsula, Port Augusta in the Far North, Orroroo in the Upper North, and Loxton in the Riverland. Dr Lee had been at the School of Animal and Veterinary Sciences, working as the partnerships manager at the University of Adelaide's Davies Livestock Research Centre. His experience there, and within the livestock industry through the SA Sheep Industry Blueprint and SA Beef Industry Blueprint, will provide knowledge to help bring about change and benefits for the state's farmers and wider communities. He hoped to make sure the hub generated a long-term legacy on-farm and within regional communities. "I relish the opportunity to work with farmers and industry partners to create beneficial impact, particularly across farming systems, and as Director of the SA Drought Hub I am eager to extend my experience in the livestock sector to agriculture more broadly in SA," Dr Lee said. Dr Lee started his role on Monday, January 24 after interim director Professor Chris Preston handed over the reins. "Chris and the Hub team have laid the foundation for the Hub and led an extensive statewide consultation process that has informed the Hub's operational and investment plans," said Dr Lee. "So much groundwork has already been done - I now look forward to ensuring the delivery of practices, technologies and activities for strengthening drought preparedness and resilience across South Australia." A process is underway to hire co-ordinators of the five regional nodes, including the site at Struan, and a node team leader. For more information about the federal government's Future Drought Fund, which has funded the establishment of the hub, visit www.agriculture.gov.au/fdf.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/621062b3-e3a5-492e-abed-2e90b8ffff99.jpg/r0_146_2019_1287_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg