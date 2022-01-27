news, local-news,

A hard-working CFS volunteer, a sporting and academic star, a beloved friend to people of all ages, and a super scout were all recognized in the Australia Day awards on Wednesday. Naracoorte Lucindale Council held ceremonies in Naracoorte and Lucindale on Wednesday to award the winners. A citizenship ceremony was also held in Naracoorte. Mandy Tonello was named citizen of the year for Naracoorte after decades of work with children, the elderly and everyone in between. Mayor Erika Vickery described Mrs Tonello as a very kind, compassionate and understanding person that always thinks of others, and helping in any way she is able to. "Mandy is a generous community minded person who over the years has involved herself in a voluntary basis in many local groups and organizations, quietly giving her time, knowledge and expertise to a range of people of different ages needs and abilities," she said. "We are sure there are many people in the community who has benefitted from their association with Mandy over the years." First working as a nurse, she moved to childcare due to early onset rheumatoid arthritis, and worked at Naracoorte North Kindergarten, supporting children with additional needs, family daycare and as an early childhood worker. She has continued her work with children, even after retirement, continuing to volunteer at the kindergarten regularly and establishing a Naracoorte water play program for special needs preschool children which ran for 15 years. For close to 29 years, Mrs Tonello has volunteered her time to run a weekly tai chi exercise and relaxation class for people of all ages and abilities. She was also one of the first members of the local chronic pain support group for people with chronic pain and immune disorders, which has been meeting for more than 20 years. For the past three years, Mrs Tonello and her sister Mary have volunteered at Moreton Bay house, visiting weekly, organizing entertainment, spending time with residents who are unable to take part in activities and helping with lunchtimes. They also maintained a connection with residents during COVID lockdowns, reaching out to residents through video. Mrs Tonello said she was honoured by the award. "I don't think I've been more surprised than to hear I was to be awarded citizen of they year. I was speechless and emotional to say the least, but I am truly honored to be here today accepting this award," she said. "I would like to think the people that nominated me for believing me to be worthy of an award." She thanked her parents for teaching her the importance of being involved and helping others. "I started volunteering because I felt I could lend a hand. We think of people who volunteer as someone who gives their time, their knowledge and their skills to help others, but I have learnt it to be so much more. It's not just about giving, it's also about receiving." She had some wise advice for the community. "We are living in this unpredictable world at the moment and sometimes people feel fearful and disconnected," she said. "I believe if we can concentrate on the little things in life, it will help us to stay strong, connected and we can get through some of the fears and replace them with love and compassion. "Some of those little things that you can do to make yours and someone else's day a little better is a random act of kindness, just putting a smile on someone else's face, having fun with your family or friends, taking time to listen or chat with a neighbor, supporting others at work or at home or just calling another friend for a chat. "I'm sure we can all think of other things we could do to make someone else's day a little better." Lucindale CFS volunteer Patrick Ross is a legend in town, and has been recognized for his heroic efforts, particularly during the Blackford-Avenue Range bushfire last year. Ms Vickery said Mr Ross is well regarded as an active and passionate member of the Lucindale community, dedicating truly significant time and energy to the local projects and ideas, particularly through his role as the Lucindale CFS Group officer. "On the 11th of January 2021, the Blackford-Avenue Range-Lucindale fire burnt 14000 hectares of land, including the town of Avenue Range and threatened the township of Lucindale," she said. "As the Lucindale CFS group officer, Patrick was responsible for coordinating the firefighting efforts and protecting life and property. "His firefighting experience and knowledge of the local area, as well as his leadership skills and the trust his crews had in his decision contributed greatly to the outcome of that day. "Patrick was also instrumental in coordinating the efforts of fire crews on subsequent days to ensure hotspots were monitored, containment lines were strengthened and resources were pit where they required. "In the following days, Patrick made sure he personally contacted and spoke to each CFS volunteer of the Lucindale CFS crew. he showed care and concern to each individual's mental health, physical wellbeing and that of their families. "His efforts showed dedication and commitment to his community and care and compassion for individuals." While Mr Ross was not in attendance at the ceremony, his daughter Meg Ross and son Alec Ross accepted the award on his behalf. "Dad has donated a large part of his life to community causes he believes are worthy, including some 40 years to the CFS," Ms Ross said. "I asked Dad what it meant to be a volunteer and he said he had been volunteering in various capacities since 14, and he recalled that volunteering and community engagement was a way of life. "Dad has continued in many volunteering roles throughout our life and he has instilled in our family the importance of sticking together and supporting one another where they can, by offering your skill set in service to the community. "Dad loves getting involved and he is passionate about demonstrating his fondness to this community through ongoing involvement as a community volunteer." Lucy Henschke has been named Naracoorte's Young Citizen of the Year. She was acknowledged for her outstanding community service, and her achievements both academically and in sport. At the Naracoorte High School awards presentation last year, she was named the recipient of the Barker Shield for community service and spirit and the Uni SA Significant Achievement award which is awarded to a senior student that has made significant achievements in their academic studies. She also received the Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award. She saw success on the netball court, being named Junior Netball Club Person of the Year for the Naracoorte Demons Netball Club, winning the Rising Star award and being runner up for the A reserve best and fairest. She also made her A Grade debut and co-coached a junior netball side. She was the runner up best and fairest in the A reserves for the association and represented the KNTNA in the under 17s team at the State Country Netball Championships. She was also awarded the C Grade umpiring badge in netball and coached a junior basketball team. Hailey Brewster-Strickland has shown dedication and commitment to the betterment of Lucindale through her volunteer work. Mayor Vickery said Hailey has been a shining star for her community in recent times, particularly through the Lucindale Scouts and representing the Lucindale Area School on the Lucindale Masterplan and centenary park working group. "With an influx of young people to Lucindale Scouts last year, Hailey stepped up and offered to help out with her scouting experience and knowledge," she said. "She not only ran activities but provided guidance and assistance for the new leaders while they were settling into their roles." She was also one of two Lucindale Area School students to be chosen to represent the school on the Lucindale Masterplan and Centenary Park Working Group, where they take notes and share with the school to assist in making recommendations for improving the town. She has also helped out with community catering and babysitting local kindergarten children while their parents attended local school transitional meetings. The Naracoorte Show Committee have been rewarded for their hard work in putting on the 157th Naracoorte Show despite difficulties presented by COVID. While other country shows fell victim to restrictions, the Naracoorte Show committee powered on and managed to pull off a fantastic event, attracting 2600 people and a record number of entries. Mayor Erika Vickery congratulated the committee and said the nominators had commended the committee for organizing the event. "The nominator said 'country shows have been dying over many years, however the Naracoorte Show committee continued to work hard to put on a great family friendly annual event', and they added that after the challenges of 2020, and with the cancellation of so many other events it was a credit to the hard work and persistence of the show committee that the show was such a roaring success under quite difficult conditions." Publicity officer Catherine Miller said the committee were "beyond proud" to receive the award. "The middle of last year, we weren't sure if we were going to have a show, but nothing much was happening in the community and we thought the Australian way is to have a go, so we went through a lot to put on a show," she said. "We had record entries and to see so many people walk through the gates when the weather wasn't that great that morning, and to see people still hanging around at 4pm when the gates were due to close was such a great thing. "The show has been running for 157 years helping to showcase the talents of the community, and bringing people together and it was really special to put it on last year when a lot of other country shows didn't run." Raising more than $270,000 for those impacted by the devastating Blackford - Avenue Range - Lucindale bushfire, fire recovery auction was a well deserved winner of Lucindale's Event of the Year. Mayor Vickery congratulated the team behind the event. "Within days of the fire, Greg Fisher, Georgie McKay and Amanda Carter were working together with a group of Lucindale people to coordinate a fundraiser to assist those that had been affected," she said. "The fundraiser began on a relatively small scale but as word got out about the event, donations were offered from across the Limestone Coast and further afield. "Greg, Georgie and Amanda and their team scaled up the event, changed the venue to accommodate a larger crowd and it allowed the people of Lucindale to own the event and it's amazing outcome - a fundraising auction with more than 100 items which raised over $270,000 which as distributed amongst the fire affected families. "It was an amazing effort that demonstrated the care and compassion for the community and provided a way for people to come together in a constructive way after a very traumatic event."

