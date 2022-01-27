news, local-news,

Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) is encouraging red meat producers to register for a MeatUp Forum that will focus on markets and eating quality in Naracoorte on Thursday, February 3. MLA Group Manager of Adoption and Commercialisation, Sarah Strachan said the Naracoorte MeatUp program would have a whole of value chain focus. "The Naracoorte MeatUp Forum will address production systems to improve productivity and profitability, using data for making on farm decisions and understanding the outcome on carcass quality, eating quality and market requirements". Her overview of the red meat market will be well complemented by insights on market risks and opportunities from Matt Dalgleish of Thomas Elder Marketing. John Frances, Agrista, will provide insights into on farm production systems and the psychology behind decision making processes and explore key drivers of profitability. A virtual farm tour video will take MeatUp attendees to South Killanoola, featuring interviews with farm manager Dean Eastwood and owners Robert and Digby Seymour, to see their farm and what makes it a success. There will be updates from Hamish Chandler of MLA on selecting sires for beef businesses, while Gus Rose from Sheep Genetics will talk on new traits available for ram buyers. Peter McGilchrist from the University of New England will inform producers on what the need to know about beef and lamb eating quality. He will be joined in a panel session by representatives from Thomas Foods International and JBS. Pre-registration is essential, visit www.mla.com.au/meatup for more information. The MeatUp Forum at Naracoorte follows the Best Practice Demonstration Farm Field Day at Struan on February 2.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/b32b8540-13d0-468c-a45d-7aa8cb46333a.jpg/r1_19_511_307_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Red meat producers are invited to register for MeatUp Forum in Naracoorte