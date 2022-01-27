news, local-news,

A Naracoorte woman has lost her license after being caught driving while she was more than three times over the alcohol limit today. At 1.40pm today, January 27, Naracoorte police were conducting driver testing when they pulled over a silver Ford Escape. The driver, a 62-year-old woman from Naracoorte, recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.179, more than three times the legal limit. The woman was reported for drink driving and issued with an immediate 12 month loss of license. She will be summoned to appear in court at a later date.

Naracoorte woman reported for drink driving