Naracoorte welcomed 12 new citizens to the region, as they took their citizenship pledge on Wednesday. The ceremony took place during Australia Day celebrations, where the new citizens recited a citizenship pledge. Naracoorte Caves tour guide Jinhwa Lee was delighted to become a citizen after 12 years of living in Naracoorte. "Due to COVID, I haven't been able to go home for three years, and my Korean passport ran out and when I went to renew it, I decided I wanted to stay and live in Australia. "I miss my family in Korea, but I decided it was time for me to get citizenship." Moving to Naracoorte was a change for Ms Lee, having moved from a big city in South Korea. "I wanted somewhere quiet, a bit of a tree change." Mayor Erika Vickery congratulated the new citizens on their achievement. "It's an honour to confer Australian citizenship to people who appreciate and value our society so much that they wish to become one of us and make Australia their home," she said. "I warmly congratulate our conferees today for taking that final step in their journey to become and Australian citizen. ":I look forward to seeing the contribution you will each make to Australia and have already made to Australia." The new citizens came from Afghanistan, South Korea and Somalia.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/215ad725-392d-4480-beb6-a3754409f79b.JPG/r3_240_5998_3627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg