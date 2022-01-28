news, local-news,

Naracoorte Rotary Club played host to the Rotary Club District 9780 district governor John Clue on Thursday. Mr Clue, along with his wife Heather made a 1000 kilometer round trip from Port Fairy to visit clubs in the district, which includes the clubs of Bordertown, Nhill and Naracoorte. Club members and guests enjoyed a meal and fellowship at Rotary Park. Naracoorte was one of the final stops for Mr Clue, who has travelled almost 1000 kilometers visiting clubs within the district which includes 54 clubs stretching from Ballarat to Swan Hill, to Naracoorte through to Mount Gambier down to Warrnambool, along the coast to Geelong and all the way up to Ballarat. Mr Clue presented club president Judy Stafford with three certificates - one each for the club's support of the Indigenous Literacy Foundation and Polio Plus and a centennial presidency certificate, to mark her service as president during Rotary Australia's 100th year. He said the work done by the clubs in the district was "marvelous" "We have the Naracoorte Club, which has been a Rotary club for 70 years, others have been around for 50 or 60 years and contributed so much to their communities in terms of projects, donations to hospitals, to other organizations, supporting low socio-economic families, things like that, it's just been marvelous," he said. "Also internationally and overseas, including sending youth exchange students travelling around the world for 12 months." Speaking about volunteering, Mr Clue encouraged locals to consider volunteering their time in local clubs and organizations. "Like a lot of volunteerism, we suffer a bit today from a bit of a drop off in volunteering. People can expect too much," he said. "My philosophy is I live in a small community, not dissimilar to Naracoorte, and I think if you live in a community, you have an obligation to contribute. "My obligation was to join Rotary in our town so I could contribute to the great work that they do. "I do encourage everyone in the community to be part of the great work that Rotary does, and to contribute and give back to your community. "It's the only way in the longer term that we're going to survive - when things start to disappear, don't blame governments, don't blame other things, just look in the mirror. "We have to support our clubs and support our towns."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/238963bb-3e42-4b45-b516-8c2aa5ca25a3.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg