Rotary hosts District Governor

Bordertown Rotary Club has been recognized for it's contribution to the community in the Australia Day Awards on Wednesday. The club won the Award for Active Citizenship for it's Mediterranean Night, which raised money to construct facilities to allow the transfer of patients via aircraft. Rotary District Governor John Clue, from Port Fairy, was in town for the ceremony and praised the club for their efforts. "The Bordertown Club are part of a group to fundraise for the establishment of a helicopter patient transfer station, where they have a building where the patient can be delivered by the ambulance to the airport. "From Bordertown by road, to get an emergency access - especially in agriculture, which is a very dangerous industry when you think of the things that can happen - and not all towns have a surgically equipped hospital. "It is at least a 2 hour roundtrip for a facility that that can provide the needs. "So this service and these facilities will provide towns with services that people just take for granted in the big cities and why shouldn't we have the same facilities and the good stuff?" Mr Clue, along with his wife Heather made a 1000 kilometer round trip from Port Fairy to visit clubs in the district, which includes the clubs of Bordertown, Nhill and Naracoorte. He said the work done by the clubs in the district was "marvelous" "Some clubs have been around for 50 or 60 years and contributed so much to their communities in terms of projects, donations to hospitals, to other organizations, supporting low socio-economic families, things like that, it's just been marvelous," he said. "Also internationally and overseas, including sending youth exchange students travelling around the world for 12 months." Speaking about volunteering, Mr Clue encouraged locals to consider volunteering their time in local clubs and organizations. "Like a lot of volunteerism, we suffer a bit today from a bit of a drop off in volunteering. People can expect too much," he said. "My philosophy is I live in a small community and I think if you live in a community you have an obligation to contribute. "My obligation was to join Rotary in our town so I could contribute to the great work that they do. "I do encourage everyone in the community to be part of the great work that Rotary does, and to contribute and give back to your community. "It's the only way in the longer term that we're going to survive - when things start to disappear, don't blame governments, don't blame other things, just look in the mirror. "We have to support our clubs and support our towns."

