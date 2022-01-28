news, local-news,

Naracoorte Masonic Centre has been energized by government support which will help to lower their power bills. The centre received a grant of $5,284 to install a 3kw solar system through the Powering Communities Program, which is designed to lower energy costs, support local jobs and help reduce global emissions. Naracoorte Masonic Centre Treasurer Barry Dunn said this grant will enable the Naracoorte Masonic Centre, known as the Naracoorte Lodge, to increase their donations to any charity or organization in need, by saving electricity costs running the Lodge. "We are involved with the Freemasons Foundation of South Australia who donate dollar for dollar as well as the Naracoorte Community Network who help anyone or any organization in need." Mr Dunn said. Mr Pasin said energy bills are often one of the biggest overheads for not-for-profit organizations. "The installation of the solar system will assist Naracoorte Masonic Centre to reduce their energy costs. This will enable Naracoorte Masonic Centre to continue to make donations to local charities which they support now and hope to continue into the future." Mr Pasin said. "By helping to reduce power bills, the grants will ease the financial pressure organizations face so they can better focus on meeting the needs of our local community. "I recognize the great work that many community groups across Barker do and know that many have done it tough during COVID19. This program will help them to do what they do best, which is serve and support the community," Mr Pasin said. Allendale East Public Hall Committee also received a grant of $5,284 to complete an energy upgrade project.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/1e4ec2fb-79e4-4c0f-85d7-f1ceda5ba143.png/r135_267_640_552_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Naracoorte Masonic Centre receives government support to lower energy costs