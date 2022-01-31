news, local-news,

The Liberal Minister for Health and Wellbeing has called out the Labour Government's announcement of $52.7 million for Limestone Coast health, calling it "nothin but spin." On January 21, the Malinauskas Labor Government announced it would invest in a $52.7 million, comprehensive health package for the Limestone Coast, providing an additional 24 paramedics and ambulance officers, upgrading the Mount Gambier and Naracoorte hospitals, and securing Keith Hospital's future, if elected. South Australian Labor Leader Peter Malinauskas made the announcement in Mount Gambier and said they would make the investment into healthy by not going ahead with Steven Marshall's $662 million inner-city basketball stadium, and instead invest those funds into health. "We will prioritise country health over a $662 million inner city basketball stadium," Mr Malinauskas said. "I have spent a lot of time in the Limestone Coast and the state of the region's healthcare system is a concern that is constantly raised with me. "We are serious about ensuring every single South Australian - no matter the postcode - has access to good healthcare and good facilities, as close as possible to their homes and their loved ones." The total funding package comprises: $7.4 million for 24 more paramedics and ambulance officers across the region in place by July 2024, including, 24/7 paramedic crew at Mount Gambier,12-hour regional transfer crew at Mount Gambier and 12-hour regional transfer crew at Keith. It also included a $24 million to upgrade Mount Gambier Hospital, including, $8 million to upgrade emergency department security and capacity, $11.4 million to double mental health beds from six to 12 and $4.6 million to fit-out and operate two dedicated drug and alcohol detox beds. $3.5 million for four additional community drug rehabilitation beds in Mount Gambier, $8 million to upgrade Naracoorte Hospital and $9.75 million to secure a 7-year funding agreement with Keith and Districts Hospital, providing certainty for its future. The Liberal Minister for Health and Wellbeing Stephen Wade has called the SA Labor's announcement to invest into country health, "nothing but spin" and said it represented less than half of what the Marshall Liberal Government was already investing in capital works alone. "You only need to look back at recent history to see which party was delivering more for regions," Mr Wade said. "In 2008, Labor tried to downgrade, even close, dozens of hospitals in country South Australia. In Labor's last term of government they spent a mere $14 million on regional health infrastructure, equating to just $3.5 million per year. By contrast, the Marshall Liberal Government spent more than $70 million in its first three years and has committed much more. "We are outspending Labor on regional health by five to one." Mr Wade said the Marshall Liberal Government had already committed more than $200 million to regional health infrastructure. "In short, Labor is promising less than half of this investment. Labor's entire plan to divert funds from the Riverbank Arena project has already been exposed by the Treasurer as complete and utter nonsense. "Construction on the Riverbank Arena will not be completed until 2027-2028, with the vast majority of spending in the final few years of the project. "You can't take money from the future to spend on health right now. This is just more spin from an opposition with no plan and no idea what to do when it comes to health. "By contrast, the Marshall Government is investing in regional health right now and we are getting on with reducing ramping, easing pressure on our hospitals and delivering quality health care for South Australians, closer to home. "The Marshall Liberal Government is committed to delivering better health services, closer to home for regional South Australians and we will continue to invest in regional health to deliver that goal." Shadow Minister for Health and Wellbeing Chris Picton said these projects addressed the key issues that have been raised by the community. "Shortages of ambos when people call Triple-0, a lack of mental health and drug rehab beds, and the security and capacity of the emergency department," Mr Picton said. "Each funding component in this package works towards modernising and upgrading vital health infrastructure and hiring more health workers for the region, which will play a role in attracting and retaining both services and staff in the region."

