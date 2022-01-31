news, local-news,

Despite a high number of COVID-19 cases and rumours of isolation breaches in the Naracoorte Lucindale region, only three fines have been issued. A spokesperson from SA Police said that since January 2022 (to date) police have issued one caution and three fines for breaches of the Emergency Management Act, but they were unable to say what they were for. "SAPOL do not break down statistics to isolation breaches. All expiation notices, reports or arrests are recorded as a refuse/fail to comply with requirement/direction during Major Incident or Emergency," the spokesperson said. "The safety of all of us is reliant on everyone doing the right thing. Individuals who are required to self-quarantine must comply with the Direction to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Any reports of alleged breaches made to SAPOL are assessed, investigated and appropriate action taken when necessary. "If you suspect a person or business is breaching COVID directions for any reason, call 131444 if there is an immediate police response required. If no immediate response is required, please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000." Speaking at the local government meeting last week, Mayor Erika Vickery urged residents to be kind to one another. "The outbreak of COVID infections over the new year celebrations, mainly in Robe, have dominated our lives and conversations," she said. "I very much understand that there was and is fear in the community, however this effects each of us and we must show understanding rather than blame. "There is information in the background that not everyone is aware of, so let's all show caring and kindness. "The positive infections came from the community and spread quickly unfortunately through our largest employer site and it was disappointing to hear of some unkind treatment of some working at the plant, both workers and management." "I was also contacted by SAPOL who gave an update as they had some reports about people who were thought to be positive and should have been isolating. "When this was investigated, it was found to be untrue, police checks proved that all were negative." She said she had contacted Premier Steven Marshall earlier in January to ask for some clearer direction for the community and what was happening, but the the letter was received only last week.

