After the dreaded COVID delayed our return back by a week, everyone was happy to get back on court for a bash in round 11 of Southern Ports Tennis. Unfortunately, we have been hit further with Kingston Dolphins having to withdraw from the remainder of the season giving the Eagles another week off this week and saw the Kingston Crays get their second win for the year beating 2nd placed Koalas 14 sets to 10. I thought Naracoorte were going to be a bit weaker after the break, but they've shown another strong performance beating the 3rd placed Wombats easily 15 sets to 9. Both Robe teams secured good wins with the Roosters being too good for the Cockatoos 14 sets to 10 and The Rebels reversing the score line from round 1 beating Millicent/Beachport easily 17 sets to 7. After an uncertain week, games commenced at Lucindale with the Wombats facing undefeated Naracoorte. The Wombats started strong, securing four out of six mixed doubles. M.Wilhelm/N.Hocking blitzed away from S.Malone/M.Moyle-Read, 6-2. While, W. and J Malone started the day for Naracoorte with a 6-0 win. In the singles, no one could question Naracoorte's record. They fought back to take ten out of twelve singles, the ladies winning all their sets. A 6-0 win to Naracoorte's rising star, Harry White was the only walkover in the singles. In a surprise upset, Brad Hocking defeated an on-form George White, 6-2. However, match of the day goes to Matt Waugh and Daniel Menzel, a hard-hitting affair that saw Waugh narrowly defeat Menzel, 6-4. Naracoorte only required one set heading into the doubles. M.Moyle-Read/J.Malone successfully closed the day for Naracoorte, defeating N.Hocking/A.Wood, 9-1. Last minute sets for Lucindale came from B.Hocking/M.Waugh and B.Wood/E.Hocking. Three set winners for the day were Kelsie Moyle-Read, Jen Malone and Will Malone. Naracoorte 15-133 defeated Luc. Wombats 9-107 Looking forward to this weekend when the top of the table teams Naracoorte and Lucindale Koalas go head-to-head. Naracoorte will have the home ground advantage which will be huge as I think the Koalas are hard to beat on lawn. I think Naracoorte will be too strong at home, but the Koalas won't want to cop another loss as the Lucindale Wombats are right on their tail who come up against the Cockatoos this week. I would think the Wombats should win this but the cockatoos were unlucky in the first half of the season so they could easily pull off some wins in this second half of the season! The other match that will be highly contested as the middle of the ladder fight for a win will be 6th placed Millicent/Beachport to host The Eagles who are currently 4th at Beachport. The Eagles won this battle in the first round on grass, but the home team will feel more at home on hard court. At the other end of the ladder, we also have Kingston Crays to play Robe Rebels which will again be a real tussle. Robe Roosters will have the week off this week. Lastly would just like to wish Duncan Ogilvie, one of our Lucindale players all the best for this upcoming week when Duncan says I Do to his fiancé Holly Hannaford. No doubt you'll Ace it!

