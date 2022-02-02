news, local-news,

Wording within the Naracoorte Lucindale Council's Road and Stormwater Infrastructure Management Plan has been branded as 'ambiguous' by a councillor. At the local government meeting on January 25, councillors were presented with 10 asset management plans for endorsement by council. However Councillor Cameron Grundy raised his concerns regarding the wording within the Road and Stormwater Infrastructure Management Plan, which reads "when the road is due for reconstruction the sealed road will be reinstated, provided the sealed section is greater than 1 kilometre, with this still being subject to Council budgetary and financial considerations". "It endorses replacing a sealed road with a sealed road in the document. It goes onto to qualify that they are talking about 1km and it is subject to finances," Cr Grundy said. "The bottom line is, it is definitely qualified and ambiguous, and it doesn't match my memory of the Strategic Assets and Planning meeting and what we endorsed then. "I would have liked to have changed that by dropping of the last twenty words of that paragraph so it's not ambiguous." He also asked for the reason why the figure of $28.8 million for road maintenance for the life of the 10-year plan was reduced to $20.5 million and said he would like to see a part that was removed from the strategic concepts sections of plans which referred to representative elected membership added back into the document. Council chief executive officer Trevor Smart said it was council's decision if they wished to alter the wording. "I didn't think it was ambiguous, it did actually say we'd do like for like apart from the one kilometre part, and the idea is that everything is subject to budget," he said. "The asset management plans and the long term financial plan should be a strong guideline for where we go with setting our budget. "I didn't think it was ambiguous, it did say that we would replace like for like, but that is up to council whether it wants to amend that, that's fine." After much discussion around the issues, with many councillors agreeing that the wording was vague, Councillor Scott McLachlan moved that the question of Road and Stormwater Infrastructure Management Plan for the period 2022-2032 be adjourned to the next Strategic Asset and Planning Committee Meeting, which was carried. At the meeting, councillors voted to endorse the updated Building and Structures Management Plan, Naracoorte Waste Transfer Management Plan, Lucindale CWMS Management Plan, Naracoorte Regional Livestock Exchange Management Plan, Naracoorte Aerodrome and Lucindale Airstrip Management Plan, Technology, Communication, and Furniture Management Plan, Naracoorte Swimming Lake Management Plan, Summary Infrastructure and Asset Management Plan and the Long Term Financial Plan.

