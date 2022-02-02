Saddle up for the Naracoorte Cup

sport, local-sport,

The highlight of the Naracoorte racing calendar is here, with the 2022 Mini Jumbuk Naracoorte Cup on this Sunday. With an exciting addition to the day's lineup, It won't just be the horse hitting the track this weekend, with the Naracoorte Racing Club adding a 'Dash for Cash" to the schedule.' "It is a 100 meter running race," said Belinda Neal of the Naracoorte Racing Club. "We are hoping to get 12 runners in 2 races - one for females one for males. "What we are trying to do is give back to our local sporting clubs. There is $600 prize, donated by Racelands and Cadgee Park Racing - $300 will go to the winner of the race and $300 goes to the club they are representing." "It will be fun to watch, because people can run on a hard, flat surface but you get out there where there are 1200kg animals running around, you'll want to have some insider knowledge on the best part of the track, I think. "Hopefully it takes off - it's just something our new president Glen Hamlyn has seen at other race meetings he has been too and he thought we'd try it. "It's a hard time to try something new with all the COVID stuff going on, but we can only try." There will be no Fashions on the Field this year, but there will be a new marquee, the Punters Marquee, with live music provided by Shaun Brown, drinks and nibbles. It's not the only thing that is new this year, with the club moving to online ticket sales as well. "Tickets sales are starting to pick up this week. We are trying online tickets sales this year. "It's something new for the patrons to get used to, but we are getting there slowly." Tickets can now be pre-purchased online, with some tickets available at the gate, unless sold out prior. With eight races on the card, betting facilities, entertainment and food and drink, it's bound to be a great day. Gates open at 11am, and tickets can be purchased at www.moshtix.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/18bb087e-3209-4484-93f0-b429243977de.jpg/r3_613_5998_4000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg