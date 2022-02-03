House of the Week: A rare historical find

news, property, real estate view, bordertown, historical home

5 BED | 2 BATH | 3 CAR This stunning 1902 Federation homestead is a rare find, combining tranquillity and elegance with a rural farming lifestyle. Professionally restored in 2008, the owners embarked on a major restoration project and have been proud to have kept Olive Grove homestead and land in the family for more than 150 years. Over this time the property has consistently produced good quality wool, prime lambs and mixed cropping including wheat, barley, beans, lentils and canola. There is room to breathe, wonderful space and a view from every window. With delightful bedrooms and exquisite living areas, there is plenty of room for a growing family. French doors lead out to the Tuscan pergola, perfect for entertaining family and friends. Enjoy sweeping lawns and an apple and pear orchard. This property will be offered as a whole. Lot 1 - 186 Ha total including homestead and outbuildings, Lot 2 - 10.39 Ha including a homestead and Lot 3 - 175.69 Ha of open land including working improvements. Lots subject to final survey.

