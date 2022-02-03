news, local-news,

Local farmers will be given the tools for improved soil management through a Regional Soil Coordinator to be based at Struan. Farmers in Barker will get practical assistance to improve soil health and testing with new the Regional Soil Coordinators now based at the local Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub in Loxton and Struan. Member for Barker Tony Pasin said this $3 million initiative, which sees $375,000 shared between eight drought hubs, including Loxton and Struan will deliver down to earth support to Aussie farmers. "We are giving farmers and land managers the tools and information they need to protect and improve the foundation of Australian agriculture, our soils," Mr Pasin said. "It's on top of a national, $13.8 million Soil Extension Activities program that helps farmers to better understand soil health, better access the latest training and testing techniques, and make better decisions for future growing seasons based on real data." "Good soil management delivers outcomes for the entire community, including increased agricultural productivity and profitability, fresh air and clean water, improved health outcomes, and environmental outcomes such as improved biodiversity." Mr Pasin said the hubs allow organisations to work together to respond to the needs of farmers, agribusiness and communities in their region. "This particular program gives our local farmers access to the best soil science and tools available, so they can maximise this year's returns and better plan for the future," Mr Pasin said. The Regional Soil Coordinators will work with Soil Science Australia to form a National Community of Practice. Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hubs, part of the Australian Government's $5 billion Future Drought Fund, provide networks for researchers, primary producers and community groups to improve drought resilience at the local level.

Regional Soil Coordinator to be based at Struan