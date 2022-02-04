Minister visits Lucindale

news, local-news,

Minister for Police and Emergency Services Vincent Tarzia travelled through the South East last week, stopping in Lucindale to speak with those who assisted with the recent Coles fire. He met with Lucindale Group Officer Patrick Ross, member for Barker Tony Pasin, Member for MacKillop Nick McBride and CFS members at Lucindale on Thursday. "It was great to com and visit our regional areas especially our wonderful South East which is an extremely important part of our state," Mr Tarzia said. "We thought we would pay tribute to our hardworking volunteers from places like our SES and CFS but of course after the Coles fire, it has been a particularly challenging couple of weeks and that's why we are here today at Lucindale. "We've just had debrief from group officer Patrick Ross and it's enabled us to meet some of the volunteers, pay tribute to them for there hard work and dedication because we could not fight these fires with out our several hundred volunteers that help in this neck of the woods and right across the state." One topic which was discussed was some automatic vehicle locater technology, which is being trialled in local CFS trucks to assist with locating vehicles during emergencies. "After the 2019/2020 bushfires, we commissioned an independent review and we responded to the review with a $97.5 million package and we implemented new CFS trucks, new PPE, Automatic Vehicle Locater technology and Mr Ross has just told us how important that AVL technology is," he said. "Once that's unveiled, we'll be able to see where these trucks are, especially on darker nights. If you have trucks that are in areas foreign to them, it's important that we know where they are especially in areas like forest and densely populated scrub areas as well. "AVL technology has already started to be rolled out, thermal imaging cameras, we've been able to see the groups that have those, and they are especially important in mopping up fires especially in these blue gum fires." While in the South East Mr Tarzia also met with the Joanna brigade, who recently received a new truck, and with the Bordertown Brigade who received a new truck in May last year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/ad0d9b89-596f-4b77-af56-c85bfff5a210.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg