Naracoorte United Soccer Club will be the team to watch this year under the leadership of a new coach. Former professional soccer player Qussay Ibrahim will take on the top job as coach of the senior and reserve mens team from Daniel Sribar. The Bordertown local has played in the team for two years, and being a former top level soccer player and coach in his home country of Iraq, the team will be in good hands. He started his soccer career as a junior, joining his local soccer team when he was 11, and eventually worked his way up to the top level, playing for a number of teams within the Iraqi Premier League. After leaving Iraq, he lived in Jordan, and Malaysia, and then Indonesia, where he played in the Indonesian Super League. He came to Australia in 2008, and in 2011 moved to Bordertown, where he now lives with his wife and two children. The secret to success this year will be more than just their skills with the ball, with a lot of focus going on body movement, fitness and teamwork. "Firstly, I need to get all the players together and start with a meeting - before we go to the pitch, we have to sit together with a whiteboard and talk about positions, moving and then we do training. "We'll do training for fitness and for flexibility, work their body - they have muscles, but they don't use them because they don't train them. "So we will have training to use all the body, and those muscles will give the players power." He said it would be a different experience coaching at a grassroots level to the high level he is used to. "I have experience as a professional player, and I have experience coaching, but no experience with this side of things - here I have to do everything myself," he said. When I was working, we had a physio, we had a coaching assistant, we had a whole team with us, and it's all we did - here it's just me and everyone has fulltime work." Being a striker and wing, Ibrahim will be working on getting balls to the back of the net. "I like to score so all my vision is in attacking, I don't like defense. My game plan is having a few in the back and the keeper, just a small number to secure the ball." Naracoorte United are looking for players in all grades, contact president Jon Thurlow on 0427 608 243 if you would like more information on joining.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/ca8d0fe1-c861-4adb-a078-adc24df25906.JPG/r0_350_6000_3740_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg