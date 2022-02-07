sport, local-sport,

Padthaway Football Club will be a little richer after an impressive run from Tobin Cox at the Naracoorte Races. The footballer proved to be unbeatable off the footy field as well, taking out first place in the Naracoorte Racing Club's Dash for Cash on Sunday, 6 February. Competing on behalf of the club, he came out strong, quickly taking the lead and leaving his fellow racers far behind. Naracoorte Racing Club president Glen Hamlyn congratulated Cox on his excellent race. "In the men, it was a good run and Tobin Cox was our clear winner," he said. "He's a very athletic guy, you can hardly catch him on the footy field as well, I've been told. "You represented the club well and we hope to see you back next year." In the women, the winner was Ella Boston, racing on behalf of the Naracoorte Football Club. Both winners received a $600 cash prize, $300 for themselves and $300 for the clubs. The Dash for Cash was new to the racing schedule this year, after Mr Hamlyn saw it done at a race meet in Western Australia. It was Sponsored by local trainers Cadgee Park Racing and Racelands.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/0300a7bf-7366-41eb-a77a-8cca63f0e754.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg