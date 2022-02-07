news, local-news,

Mount Gambier horse Sebonna has taken out the 2022 Mini Jumbuk Naracoorte Cup. The biggest day in the Naracoorte racing calendar, the Mini Jumbuk Naracoorte Cup, was held on Sunday and what a day it was. With beautiful weather, good crowds and eight races, it was a great day at the track. The pinnacle race of the day, the Naracoorte Cup, was won by Sebonna, ridden by Kayla Crowther. Trainer Peter Hardacre said he was pleased with the result. "This is the cup we were trying to win last year, but the horse had a setback then, but this great group of owners have been very patient," he said. "We've had a lot of little issues with this horse, but this was the plan from a long way out, so it was good we could get him sounds and healthy on the day and get the job done. "It was a great ride by Kayla, she did some amazing steers today, he was a bit soft coming into it, so she looked after him really well." Padthaway Football Club's Tobin Cox proved to be unbeatable off the footy field, taking out first place in the Naracoorte Racing Club's inaugural Dash for Cash. Competing on behalf of the club, he came out strong, quickly taking the lead and leaving his fellow racers far behind. In the women, the winner was Ella Boston, racing on behalf of the Naracoorte Football Club. Both winners received a $600 cash prize, $300 for themselves and $300 for the clubs. The Dash for Cash was new to the racing schedule this year, after Mr Hamlyn saw it done at a race meet in Western Australia. It was sponsored by local trainers Cadgee park Racing and Racelands. Local horses also saw success with Pittrain, trained by Sue and Jason Jaensch coming third in race two and they had another third place with Another Free Glass in race four. Sue Murphy had two first place wins with Lancaster Sound coming first in race three, and Hi Smokey winning race seven.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/1b78a564-88ec-4170-8d47-862e0230b8e1.JPG/r27_356_5347_3362_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg