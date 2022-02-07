From wines to the wild

news, local-news,

It's been a long journey that has taken brothers Jesse and Jordie Hansen from the lounge room floor in McLaren Vale to the wilderness of Australian Survivor. A childhood spent living in different places, working hard at the family farm, playing footy and camping have helped to prepare the siblings to take on the challenge. Living in Naracoorte until the age of five, the family moved to Maclaren Vale where they lived for 10 years, learning the valuable skills that would later help them in the game. "Our grandparents lived in Padthaway on a farm so we would often go down there and spend the weekend - Pa would use us as a bit of free labour on the farm, which was good fun and we learnt a lot from that," Jesse said. "We are definitely comfortable working hard and being uncomfortable in a pretty harsh environment." The family moved around a lot, but Jesse said it simply taught them some valuable life skills. "I feel very lucky to have lived in a lot of different places and a lot of different areas - Naracoorte is a very differently place to Melbourne, where we live now, to Canberra, to Adelaide to Maclaren Vale," he said. "All those different areas have different cultures and that allows us to be comfortable with a lot of different people and backgrounds - everything from country folk out on the farm to living in a city, we now feel comfortable with that and that is a testament to having moved around a lot." It has also strengthened their brotherly bond, which Jesse said was a huge advantage in the game. "I can't imagine doing this without my brother, It made the experience so much more special. "Already, watching what we've seen and we're able to see little glimpses when Jordie and I are walking into challenges, we'd always have a good look at each and we were really able to communicate with our eyes so easily about how we were feeling. "When one of us was heading into tribal council, we were really able to reassure each other that we were ok or when in a situation where we might not be ok, we were able to express that through our eyes really well and that comes down to such a strong brotherly connection." It was while living in McLaren Vale as children that the pair first became fans of the reality TV show. "I can remember watching Survivor on the lounge room floor in Maclaren Vale, watching it and saying "I could do that," Jordie said. "I would have been about ten, who knew that many years later, I would be. "Honestly, it was much much harder than I thought it would be then." Like most country kids, the pair grew up on the football field and played for a number of teams, including Robe Football Club, Kangarilla Football Club, MacLaren Vale Football Club, Happy Valley Football Club and Flagstaff Hill Football Club. "We grew up playing country footy. Country footy is an experience that can't be replaced elsewhere - just the camaraderie and the country boys hit much harder than the city boys so when it came to the physical challenges we were prepared. "There is no mercy in country footy." Despite the difficult challenges and the harsh environment, Jordie wouldn't change a thing. "It was life changing but also the best time of my life," he said. "Those days in the bush where you have nothing else to think about other than making it through that day, it's like living life in it's purest form. "You can't replicate that ion any other situation in life, because we have our phones, we have work, we have meetings, we have appointments, we have to look after pets. "In normal life there is never a break, but in Survivor, it's all about just living in the moment and that is really special." Australian Survivor airs Sunday - Tuesday at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 Play On Demand.

