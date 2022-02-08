Fire flare-ups to continue

news, local-news,

As fire crews work to finish the clean-up from the Coles fire, Lucindale Group Officer Patrick Ross shared what happened with the tough-to-fight blaze. Mr Ross shared what happened the day the blaze started. "The pager went off and I jumped in my vehicle - I live 20kms north of Lucindale, and I got up onto a flat and alI I could see was smoke,' he said, "My job of course is to make sure things happen, so I rang the regional office - I knew no one would be in the station yet - and said start rolling strike teams from outside our region straight away. "I came in and DGO3 was on scene and feeding the information back, and it was just a question of getting the ball rolling in blue gums." Starting in a blue gum plantation at Coles, the fire was difficult to fight. "You are never doing a frontal attack, because it's in the trees - there is nothing you can do," he said. "We had aircraft overhead, and it was a wait and see game, even though there is a lot of smoke for quite some time, until it comes out of the blue gums. "It came out later that day and at that point we had plowed breaks in and we sort of put it out. "Overnight, we just monitored it and put bulldozers along the edges, we were concerned about the wind going to the north in the trees, and sending the fire south, which is the biggest worry because you can't put it out in the gums. "The wind luckily was just going to stay in the same corner day after day, which meant we could manage it." Unfortunately, their luck changed and the fire reignited on the southern edge on Thursday at around 4pm. "It went straight up into the crown, because it's taken all day to dry out," Mr Ross said. "The helicopter guy rings me and says 'Patrick, it's the crown firing and it's going to be on the Callendale Road in an hour' and that's just inconceivable. "So we called in more heavy equipment, ploughs and a grader that I had stood down, and I said 'get out and start plowing breaks north and south'. "As soon as a lot of smoke goes up, a lot of the farm fire units turned up and for a couple of hours there, when the fire blew out of the blue gums, it was a running battle for quite some time - not serious, but we did have massive spotting up to 10 and 12 kilometers away." The fear of spotting meant that strike teams coming from Kingston and the Coorong were sat up to 10kms away from the fire, waiting for what might happen, but thankfully, there were only only a few small ones, but nothing severe. Unfortunately, CFS volunteer Louise Hincks lost her life that day due to a falling tree. Fire crews got the blaze under control that evening and by Friday, attention turned to control lines and "mopping up" "Pretty much by Saturday, the blue gums had taken back all of the blue gum country and we had given the farmers back control, The local Callendale trick was available for farmers to utilize to carry on." "In the meantime, we are still getting flareups, so it's an ongoing thing. Local residents and landholders just need to be aware of what's happening in their environment and when they see smoke, call it in and we'll deal with it. "It will be ongoing for another two or three weeks." The region has been hit with seven bushfires in the last decade, and Mr Ross said the town had been anxious this fire season. "There was a lot of anticipation and a lot of anxiety about the season, and in the ten days prior to this fire we had multiple lightning strikes and fires both north of Lucindale and everyuone was on edge," he said. "So when this went off, they were well trained, they were ready to go and when I asked them to do something, they just got on with it." The community rallied around the volunteers, ensuring they were fed and watered as needed. "The community has been great - an enormous number of women got together on Thursdays and Friday and cooked more cakes and stuff than you can believe," he said," "It was very moving." Mr Ross met with the Minister for Police and Emergency Services Vincent Tarzia, Member for MacKillop Nick McBride and Member for Barker Tony Pasin on Thursday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/de31e88e-48b3-4fe5-acdd-c8550e48344e.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg