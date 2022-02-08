Working around the cluck

news, local-news,

A business owner has confirmed that plans to build a fast-food restaurant in Naracoorte are "no yolk". David Bird, who owns two KFC restaurants in Mount Gambier as well as several across Victoria, purchased land in Naracoorte in early 2020, with some ambitious plans to build a new KFC restaurant. However, those plans were unexpectedly put on hold due to the COVID pandemic, with Mr Bird, who lives in Victoria, unable to even cross the border due to the restrictions. "It's been a while since we were there, and we have cleared the land, but COVID stopped all production," he said. "We use a head builder out of Horsham and sub contract out after that, but because the borders were closed my team couldn't get across. "That was the biggest issue - we were essentially locked out for a bit over 12 months. We couldn't even get across to visit our stores in Mount Gambier for over 12 months, we just weren't allowed in at all." But now, with borders reopened and life returning to normal, work on the Naracoorte site will soon begin. "Now the borders are open again and we are steaming ahead to finalise some plans, we'll put them back in to be approved and then we'll set a date," Mr Bird said. "We aren't sure when we'll start, the last 14 months have put us way behind but we have invested and we are going to build. "I would have liked to be open by now, but COVID put a dampener on that one." He said work has slowly begun on the designs for the store and building is due to start when plans are approved by the relevant authorities. "Our architects have their pens going to see how it'll look and then we will put the plans in and set a date," Mr Bird said. "Our builders are working on the Stawell store at the moment, and we'll try and get across after that. "We are still coming."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XyDK2mdecfTpQsAbSqFiUd/121cfcfd-6811-4203-9f79-8d65b4dcd237.JPG/r0_243_3600_2277_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg