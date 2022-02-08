What emergencies should I budget for as a homeowner?

This is branded content.



Buying a home is an incredibly exciting chapter in anyone's life. It represents the ability to plan, design and change anything you wish with your own home.



Making memories and sharing love in the same home, potentially for decades to come. Owning your own home isn't just about freedom however, there are costs that need to be budgeted for.



Whether it's routine maintenance and cleaning, or the not so routine costs that creep along every so often. As a homeowner, you need to be prepared for emergencies and events you can't predict. To learn how to better plan your budget for those home emergencies, use this easy guide.

Rainy day funds

We have all heard of saving for a rainy day. It's all about ensuring you have money for when you need it most. As a homeowner, a rainy day fund is incredibly important and helps lower the anxiety about those emergencies that could happen.



A great tip to better budget for your rainy day fund is to do your research on costs. Emergency locksmiths are the perfect example of when you may need to use your rainy day fund.



Locking yourself out, without a key or way to get inside isn't fun, and it won't be cheap either. Look around and get prices on emergency locksmiths in your area.



Then you can add up all the potential costs or emergencies that could happen to determine your rainy day fund. This process helps clear out any guesswork and allows you to know that your budget should suffice for a good range of emergencies.

Severe damage

Severe damage usually results after a catastrophic or extreme event. A hail storm, flooding, fire or even a tree falling on your home are all examples of severe damage.



Whether the damage occurs outside or in your habitable rooms is another factor to consider. The best way to budget for severe damage or emergencies is to purchase home and contents insurance.



Home and contents insurance will give you peace of mind over the things that are completely out of your control.



These insurances often cover a lot of natural disasters and more sinister emergencies like theft. In the event of a natural disaster causing severe damage to your home, you can deal directly with your insurer to have the repairs carried out.



Budgeting for insurance is simple, with two methods available, a monthly premium or a yearly premium. You'll know exactly how much to budget for and the emergencies you're covered against.

Broken windows

If you have kids or an overactive enthusiasm for any kind of indoor sports or exercise, you'll want to budget for a few broken windows. Broken windows may not seem like the expensive emergency you need to budget closely for, but a glazier doesn't come cheap.



Fitting the window pane, ensuring an easy installation into what could possibly be a difficult frame, these things can cost you more than you think. Shop around and get some pricing on window replacement so you have a point to start from in your budget.



Once you've got your price, you can assess how many windows around the house you may want to budget for.

Water leaks

Water leaks are serious business for a homeowner because they can go undetected or worse, be a result of a damaged water heater. Depending on where you live, the climate and how the plumbing was installed you may be at greater risk of a water leak or damage.



Colder climates with exposed pipes can suffer from freezing, which makes it easier to burst. Before you budget, do your due diligence on the age and condition of the pipes and water heater.



Once you have done that, be prepared to set aside and budget for any serious water leaks or damage. It's extremely worthwhile to have a plumber regularly come out once a year to check everything is ok. Budget for that visit and any other potential issues and no leak can make you lose sleep again.

As a homeowner, there are so many positives to look forward to. Making memories, creating a space of your own and raising a family in the same house are just a few.



Owning a home does however come with its challenges. Being prepared for emergencies by budgeting appropriately is a homeowners best strategy. To set yourself up with the perfect emergency budget, use this guide to get started now.