Naracoorte Lucindale Council has appealed to the Premier Steven Marshall and SA Health to provide an informed and structured plan on the relaxation of COVID rules across the State. A statement from the Council said the current ongoing announcements of relaxation of COVID rules was appreciated and that our community and region have done all that has been asked by the State Government. "However, the 'drip feed' of announcements do not provide the confidence for businesses and services to plan for how they can react to relaxation of COVID restrictions," the statement said. "There remains a lack of clarity and direction from the State Government and SA Health on their future plans. "Additionally, the changing of testing and isolation rules continues to confuse and doesn't truly reflect any on-ground practicality. Close contact rules are undermining the ability for communities to function, and this is further exacerbated by this week's changes - people are required to stay at home, and away from work even though they have no symptoms, or don't actually contract COVID. "The confusing and changing rules have a real and detrimental effect on our businesses and their capacity to maintain a workforce. "Naracoorte Lucindale Council seeks greater direction from the State Government and SA Health on moving out of suffocating COVID rules. What is the State Government's plan? "Information on the clarity and direction of future changes will allow businesses the ability to plan with confidence."

Council asks for COVID clarification