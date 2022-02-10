New exhibits to open at Naracoorte Art Gallery

news, local-news,

The Naracoorte Art Gallery has a jam-packed for months ahead with two new exhibitions opening and upcoming workshops. Opening next weekend is Homo Faber, an exhibit featuring a multi talented group of sculptors from Adelaide called the Union Street Sculptors Collective. Opening at 6pm Friday, February 18, HOMO FABER, which literally translates to man maker, features works which experiment with ways to manipulate materials: limestone; ferro cement; ceramic; plater; pewter; bronze; copper wire; wax paper; wood; textiles and all manner of found objects. This exhibition will bring surprise when you experience what can be made and bring delight in the different languages of matter. The Union Street Sculptors Renate Nisi, Victoria Beresin, Dave Parker, Julie Anne Rowe, Rayna Schofield and Vanessa Hearnden will be at the opening, so be sure to stop in for a chat. The Homo Faber exhibit will be open until March 27. Meanwhile, in the Bainger Gallery will be Through Our Eyes from the super talented group of textile artists The Tree of plus + 1 until March 27. Art enthusiasts will have a chance to meet the artists Suzanne Gummow, Jenny Bates, Maxine Fry and Kerrie Head will be afternoon tea 2pm Saturday, February 19. The bright and colorful exhibition will take you on a journey through their fun world of wonky houses and brightly coloured landscapes. For more textile inspiration you can flex those textile 'muscles' with two workshops being run by Suzanne Gummow. On March 12, Ms Gummow will hold a 3D flowers workshop, where using hand and machine sewing, each person will end up with a variety of small individual flowers, some flatter than other and they can be used to enhance quilts or 3D form, for brooches and clothing or many other uses. The following day, make some wonky houses, with bright, earthy or paler fabrics using fusing techniques. Some of the techniques covered in this workshop will be basic design, raw edge applique, free machine embroidery/quilting and finishing techniques that are required for your special fabric collage work. Each workshop is $80 per person, places are guaranteed on payment. Places are limited so the advice is to book early to avoid disappointment. Contact the Gallery 8762 3390 for more details.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/affa8800-7a3e-4a4f-b961-035bd9500676.jpg/r2_129_804_582_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg