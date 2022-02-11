news, local-news,

Councillor Trevor Rayner has raised questions relating to the Blackford Avenue Range fire in 2021, which he said were asked to him by Lucindale community members. The questions were asked of the Chief Executive Officer Trevor Smart on notice at the Naracoorte Lucindale Council local government meeting last month. Councillor Rayner said the questions were just a selection of the many he had received from locals in Lucindale and said he was happy with the answers he received . "I was working at emergency water supply for a week and had people coming to me asking questions - a lot more than this - and I drafted it out to get some of these answered," he said. "I can pass these answers onto those who asked the questions - I had a lot more than this and one I missed out that I was asked frequently, which is that after the next election, does the new council have to abide by any of the previous motions?" Many of the 19 questions asked revolved around council spending after the Blackford-Avenue Range fire in January last year, with many referring to a suggested $396,000 spent on fire clean up, which CEO Trevor Smart denied in his answers. "At no point in time have Council Administration suggested that costs associated with the fire were $396,000," the answer said. Other questions were about the removal of two roads from the maintenance schedule, staff redundancies and changes to the budget. All the questions and their answers can be found on the Naracoorte Lucindale Council agenda.

