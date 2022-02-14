sport, local-sport,

Naracoorte United Soccer Club are hoping to enter a team into the U13 and U16 Girl's Lower South East Football Association this season. Last season saw the very successful introduction of a Senior Women's team into the club and the aim is now to continue to build upon the number of females participating in the sport. Soccer is a fantastic game for developing strength and fitness, learning to work as a team and most importantly, to enjoy With the FIFA Women's World Cup coming to Australia next year, it is the perfect time to promote the sport to women and girls. There are already several junior girls playing for Naracoorte United but this season they are extremely excited by the thought of creating a full girl's squad. The club will be hosting three Come and Try sessions for girls at the soccer club, with the first session on Wednesday, February 25 at 5pm. The session will run from 5 to 6pm and any girls interested in playing are urged to come and have a go. Women's training follows at 6pm and new members are very welcome to come along to this also. For more information contact Sile Legoe 0447 232 532 or Jon Thurlow 0427 608 243.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/6bbd09fd-f2d3-4f69-bd98-a4c483b36ca3.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Calling on teen girls to come and try soccer