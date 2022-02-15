History in the making

news, local-news,

A new page will be written in Naracoorte's history books as the new library opens the doors to the public for the first time on Tuesday. The new Naracoorte Library will open to the public on Tuesday, February 22 at 9am and boasts multipurpose spaces, significant IT upgrades, a dedicated children's area, history room, community room, new streetscaping and a refresh of the colours, shelving and furniture. The new library provides a much-needed space for the community and brings together the Library and Town Hall operations. Like many others around the country, the project faced delays due to COVID, and supply shortages, but Chief Executive Officer Trevor Smart said that despite the project being delayed over the past few weeks, the final result should be pleasing for the community. "We can now offer more space, the ability to increase programming and activities and build on the current Public Libraries South Australia (PLSA) system by offering new services for Library users," he said. "The design of the Library and the approach with activation moving forward has been to offer an accessible, welcoming and modern space that contributes to the overall wellbeing and enjoyment of people in our community". "On behalf of the team at Naracoorte Lucindale Council I want to thank the elected members, staff, contractors and suppliers for all their support, involvement and commitment to delivering this project for 2022. Thank you to Craig Williamson, Camilla Jackson and Greg Spicer from Mossop Construction and Interiors for the thought and consideration they have put into this project the whole way through. "I also want to thank the lead Architect Brett Julian who has carefully designed and planned a space that is warm, quiet and inviting." Library programs and a new Facebook Page will launch over the coming week. This will include the introduction of new programs as well as the continuation of existing popular programs. There will be more information to come in the following weeks.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/7f38d3bf-26d4-4110-9b1a-6b552aa49aad.JPG/r2_307_5997_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

OUR FUTURE History in the making