news, local-news,

Naracoorte Fringe is set to return in March - and it is bound to be a great day. Following on from the success of last year's Naracoorte Fringe Street Party, this year's event will be bigger and better than ever, with a number of the Adelaide Fringe's top acts paired with the finest of our local talents. Bring your picnic blankets and chairs and settle in for an afternoon of family friendly fun, in the Town Squares featuring the Fringe on Tour caravan, markets, and food vendors. Head of Programs and Development Jo OCallaghan said there was an exciting lineup of acts to keep everyone entertained. "It will be an amazing afternoon of Adelaide Fringe variety. It will definitely showcase everything Adelaide Fringe knows and loves," she said. "We've definitely got an amazing MC/Host in Kevin Kropinyeri, who is an incredible South Australian stand up comedian, and he is coming to host the day. "We have some wonderful live music, including the Dolly Parton Dance Party - until further notice we will be finger dancing instead of actually dancing, but once those restrictions lift, we'll be up on our feet for sure. "There will be circus and hula hoops in the Blank Canvas show and some amazing live music from Cafe Musica so it is all coming together really well and it feels like it could be similar to last year, with some exciting new ideas." Regular Fringe Festival goers will be familiar with the Fringe Caravan which will be coming along, with some beautiful new artwork. "We have our new caravan, and it's going to be a photo booth on the day," Ms OCallaghan said. "We've had a local artist turn it onto a roving public artwork, so people will be able to come down and interact with that and have their photo taken to keep the memories of Naracoorte Fringe alive." The event will also transform local businesses and community spaces in Naracoorte's CBD, including the Naracoorte Town Hall and the Naracoorte Art Gallery, into intimate venues and gallery spaces to showcase the diversity and creativity that the community has to offer. Local organisations and businesses will also be involved with food and market stalls. It is not too late to be involved or hold your own show. "There are endless opportunities to be part of Fringe," she said. "It's an open-access festival, so we don't choose acts, they generally choose us. "The best way to get involved is to email artists@adelaidefringe.com.au" The Naracoorte Fringe Street Party will be held on March 12 in the Naracoorte Town Square and is completely free. For more information about Adelaide Fringe, visit https://adelaidefringe.com.au/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/f00c7f5b-2ada-491b-880e-65f336c23535.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg