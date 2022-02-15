Poppy to bloom in her solo performance

news, local-news,

Talented local singer-songwriter Poppy Moyle-Read is set to take the stage in her first ever solo performance at the Naracoorte Fringe next month. Many may be familiar with her from her amazing performance at last year's Naracoorte Fringe or as the opening act for country music singer Fanny Lumsden. She has also sung at the Adelaide Festival Theatre and performed solos at Sir Robert Helpmann Theatre, busked at markets, sang at local sporting clubs, performed at birthday parties. Incredibly, the 17-year-old is entirely self-taught, after deciding to pick up a guitar in primary school. "I started playing when I was in primary school - My mum and uncle are quite musical so I have grown up around music and I always liked it," she said. "I did choir in primary school and realised I could sing and I loved being able to sing but I wanted something to go with it, so I thought I'd play guitar. "It turned out that one of my teachers gave us a homework assignment to build something so I decided to build a skill, so I learnt to play the guitar in a week. "I learnt the basics and the first song I ever learnt was We Are Never, Ever Getting Back Together by Taylor Swift. "I got on YouTube and learnt one song and then it went from two to three and then eventually I built up a repertoire of chords and slowly just got better and learnt new tricks. "YouTube was my best friend and when I'm with my uncle we'll play together and he'll listen and give me tips." A fan of country music, she said Taylor Swift had been a strong influence in her music, along with other artists such as Kelsey Ballerini, Luke Combs and Olivia Rodrigo. A keen poet and creative writer, Poppy started to write her own songs, using her own experiences and emotions but it was after some advice from singer Nancy Bates at the Penola Coonawarra Acoustic Music Gathering that her songwriting really took off. "She was really cool and sat down with me for 20 minutes and I asked her at the end if I could show her something I wrote and we sat there and played through this song," she said. "At the time I didn't really know how to make the chorus and the verses sound different but also the same - they should flow but also be different. "That kickstarted it, and helped me and then when I went home I was writing more than I ever had." Bloom will take audiences on a musical journey and will feature a mixture of covers and original pieces from a variety of genres and decades. The show will be at the Naracoorte Town Hall on March 11 and March 12, starting at 7pm. Tickets to the show are only $10, to book visit https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/bloom-af2022

