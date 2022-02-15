Electric vehicle charging ports announced for Naracoorte

news, local-news, Electric vehicle Charging ports, South East, Limestone Coast, RAA, EV Charging network, Naracoorte

Eighteen electric vehicle (EV) charging stations will be installed across the Limestone Coast over the next two years. This is part of the Royal Automobile Association's (RAA) rollout of the states first electric vehicle charging network. Naracoorte will soon be home to three new 536 EV charging ports, along with 140 other sites in South Australia. Other charging station locations in the South East will include Bordertown, Keith, Robe, Kingston, Mount Gambier and Beachport. The project by the RAA was funded by a $12.4 million grant from the Feudal Government and premier, Steven Marshall said the plan will make EVs the first choice for someone buying a new car by 2030. "EVs will be able to travel from Bordertown to Border Village and everywhere in between with the benefits of this statewide rapid charging network," he said. RAA Managing Director, Ian Stone said the statewide charging network was a historical moment in the transition to electric vehicles. "RAA believes EVs are the future of motoring, and our research shows almost 80 per cent of motorists would consider buying an electric vehicle," Mr Stone said. "We know that drivers' enthusiasm for EVs is curbed by the availability of charging points, so this new network will go a long way to allaying that range anxiety."

