After a long journey, the doctors are in. Local doctors Kim Trueman and Briony Harris are almost ready to welcome patients through the doors of their new GP clinic, Naracoorte General Practice. The Smith St clinic had a soft opening on Monday which was well-attended by community members who offered their support and registered for the service. The opening of the clinic is a long-time goal of Dr's Trueman and Harris, and between them, they will cater to as many patients as possible. "I think any doctor dreams about having their own practice. that was the beginning of the dream," Dr Trueman said. "We want a practice that the community is the centre of and we want a practice holistic medicine, and that is the dream behind the practice. "That's what sparked the move and what we do." While Dr Trueman has a passion for obstetrics and Dr Harris is passionate in pediatrics and palliative and aged care, they are there for the whole community. "We really do have between us the skill set from pre-cradle to grave," said Dr Harris "We are a GP. We do what GPs do, including minor skin procedures, through to contraception and family planning advice, through to chronic disease management." The opening of the clinic is just the start, with plans on building the team. "We are hoping to expand the GPs that we have. We are hoping it will be easier now that we have opened, because no one wants to commit to something that doesn't have an open date, " said Dr Harris, "We would love to be able to get some extra visiting services whether it is allied health services or other services. "While we are lucky with the services we do have in Naracoorte there are a dew gaps because it is difficult to find people of that specialty to come out because they are so busy in Adelaide they can't find time to come down, but it is our hope that we might be able to find some." They will also be working towards accreditation, which will allow them to take on training doctors. Despite delays caused by COVID, supply-chain issues, building supply shortages and other setbacks, the clinic is coming together, although there is still some work to be completed, and they couldn't be happier. "We are excited to start seeing people, we wanted to make sure things were done properly and were ready to go." The clinic is committed to the local community, with the building work and much of the interior sourced locally, wherever possible. "If we haven't been able to get it from Naracoorte, we've tried Mount Gambier - some of it such as specialist waiting room furniture and medical equipment we have had to get from outside," Said Dr Harris. "Our builder Paul Russell has been fantastic and has used all local tradies. "We have sourced as much locally as much as we can. "We are about the community, our tagline is My Community, My GP, we feel it was incumbent on us to support the community as much as we possibly can." Members of the community are invited to pop into the clinic to register, and the clinic will be open for patients as soon as possible.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/31a67a6d-84af-4df7-bf49-09e262f57df7.JPG/r2_307_5997_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg