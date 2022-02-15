Support for vets and their families

news, local-news,

Veterans, their widows and their families are invited to chat with veterans advocacy services in Naracoorte today. Limestone Coast Veterans Services Hub's Laurie Mann will be in Naracoorte today to meet with those needing advice on entitlements, support or access to services. He invites anyone to stop in for a chat, especially veterans but also their spouses, parents and family members, who may be eligible for certain entitlements. He especially urged spouses of veterans who may have "fallen through the cracks" to get in touch. Mr Mann will be in Naracoorte today from 10am to 4pm for 30 minute time slots. To arrange a meeting, phone 0411 208 805. You can find more information about the Limestone Coast Veterans Services Hub by visiting them on Facebook.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KpjE2DJ3HKDDDckSzxhuAA/6ba1201d-c504-4a02-bf06-a289f158c406.jpg/r3_250_4897_3015_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg