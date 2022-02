news, local-news,

Due to an error, the television programming pages which are printed in this week's Naracoorte Herald, Thursday, February 17, are incorrect. The correct pages are attached.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/bb268d7a-52fb-47cd-b198-f54c8b8c9e90.jpg/r0_1250_3094_2998_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg