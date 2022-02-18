news, local-news,

Following months of uncertainty, Naracoorte Hospital's Emergency Department will now be staffed by locums, following a change to the staffing roster earlier this year. In January 2022, Kincraig Medical Clinic informed Limestone Coast Local Health Network it was unable to sustain cover for the emergency roster. The staffing of the department has been an ongoing issue for the past year, with the department being left unstaffed on multiple occasions and patients being required to be sent to Mount Gambier. A statement from the Limestone Coast Local Health Network said the hospital would maintain the same level of care as always. "The Naracoorte Hospital Emergency Department (ED) continues to operate under the Limestone Coast Local Health Network and provide emergency care to patients in the community," it stated. "The medical roster is currently fully filled by experienced medical officers and we anticipate full medical coverage to be sustained throughout this month. "There have been no changes to the model of care at Naracoorte Hospital ED and staff will continue to provide the same level of high quality emergency care to patients at a local level. "International Medical Recruitment (IMR) have been contracted to source doctors to participate in the roster, and this new arrangement will benefit local medical practices by taking the pressure off of them to cover the roster." "Locums from Kincraig Medical Clinic and Naracoorte General Practice will still be able to continue to participate in the roster and we would like to reassure the community that emergency services will always be available at Naracoorte Hospital." IMR is now contracted to secure emergency roster cover, but SA Health said that both Kincraig Medical Centre and Naracoorte General Practice have been approached by IMR to participate in the roster.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/89aa6e41-fdba-4855-bd7d-ec7b1833a5ac.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg