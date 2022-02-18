Ibis rises again with repair

news, local-news,

The Ibis of the Naracoorte Art Gallery can fly once again, with the fountain recently undergoing repairs. The fountain ran dry many years ago, after calcium buildup began to damage the piece, but now, thanks to support from volunteers and local business Lawrence's Irrigation, water is finally flowing again. A small gathering celebrated the occasion with a glass of wine last week. Speaking on Tuesday was chairperson of the gallery Jeanette Vine. "This fountain was created by Gill Hornabrook's sister Heather Ellis, who is an artist. She also created the bust of William Macintosh which sits on the edge of the lawn in our town square," she said. "The fountain is now on recycled rain water running through it which will be less damaging to the system and is activated for five hours each day. "The water is recycled, but does have some evaporation so we are monitoring the water use." Ms Vine thanked the people that had helped to complete this project - Gill and Michael Hornabrook for their long-time support of the gallery, Julie Earl who spent time organising the installation of the fountain and lawn sprinkling system and Lawrence's Irrigation, for giving their expertise and time in order to get the fountain and sprinkler running again. Lawrence's donated their time and equipment to upgrade the sprinkler system to an automatic one. Gill Hornabrook said she was delighted to see the fountain up and running again. "I am so grateful to all the people who worked so hard and determinedly to get it going again, because it was such a nice thing to see as you came, and it said 'we've got a beautiful gallery here, please come in,'" she said "So It was a bit sad, it didn't have quite the same drawcard, I feel. "I can't wait to tell my sister and send a photograph, she will be delighted, because she has had numerous phone calls to ask what to do, and anything she suggested was way above our means."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/6d81c44b-ee15-4690-a24d-c6cf01a9bb66.JPG/r3_0_5998_3387_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg