The Naracoorte Art Gallery is full of colourful and thought-provoking works of art, with two different, but equally stunning, exhibitions opening over the weekend. The Homo Faber exhibition is a collection of sculptures made by the Union Street Sculptors Collective. It opened on Friday night to a large crowd who admired the powerful pieces, many of which portray messages of consumerism and environmentalism. One of the most eye-opening pieces is a collaborative work, Trolley Folly, which depicts 150 small shopping bags falling out of a trolley. "It confronts the view that we are a society of shoppers," said artist Renate Nisi "We seek satisfaction and comfort when we acquire goods that we often don't need. "As a consequence, more and more frequently, people express their frustration with the stuff that clutters their lives. "Manufacturing, packaging and disposal of this stuff contributes to environmental degradation. "Shopping bags are a tangible symbol of excessive consumption and through some 150 miniature plaster replicas, we are drawing attention to the whole dilemma - and adding to it, of course." Through Our Eyes is a bright, colorful collection, made by The Tree of Us + 1. Opening on Saturday afternoon, the exhibition features textile art made by the four artists - Suzanne Gummow, Jenny Bates, Maxine Fry and Kerrie Head. The centerpiece of the exhibit is an eight-panel collaborative piece which depicts a colorful, joyful city scene, with each artists doing two panels each while maintaining a cohesive theme throughout. There is so much to see in the detailed pieces that the artists have compiled a list of things to look out for in the panels, which is available at the counter. If the pieces inspire you, you too can learn some of the skills needed for textile art, with Ms Gummow holding two workshops - 3D flowers and wonky houses - on March 12 and 13. Both exhibits will run until March 27. Contact the gallery for more information on 8762 3390.

