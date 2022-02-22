Locals check out our new library

news, local-news,

There were plenty of smiles at the new Naracoorte Library this morning. The Smith Street building was full of life as the door open officially for the first time to the public. The bright, and cheerful building has been years in the making, and after months of construction and some delays, it's finally finished. The project cost $2.38M which included, construction works to the library, renovations to the Town Hall male and female toilets and foyer, extension of the streetscaping along the front of the Town Hall, client items such as signage, furniture, shelving, public art and the installation of audio visual and IT equipment and services. Featuring a children's area, a history room, meeting spaces, as well as state-of-the art tech equipment, it is a space for everyone, and people of all ages stopped by on Tuesday morning to check it out. The first 250 people through the door got to take home a goodie bag, perfect for carting home all their library books. Adding to the atmosphere was volunteers making pompoms, which will be hung around the town squares for the Naracoorte Fringe. It was the first of three workshops, with the next one being held next Tuesday, March 1, at the Naracoorte Library from 9.30am. With the new library comes a whole host of new activities and programs, for a full schedule, visit the Naracoorte Library and Town Hall on Facebook.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/1c197618-e149-45aa-ad82-a33fce756750.JPG/r347_433_6000_3627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg