news, local-news,

Police are seeking assistance from the public to help locate missing man Daniel Telfer. Daniel Telfer, 39, was last seen in the morning on Monday 21 February at his Mount Gambier home however, family last had contact with him about 10pm last night (Thursday 24 February). He is believed to be in the Bordertown, Mundulla area. Police and family have concerns for his welfare. He is described as having a fair completion, about 170cm tall, with a solid build, brown hair and brown eyes. Daniel is believed to be travelling in a red 2014 Mitsubishi Triton utility with SA registration S325BED. Anyone who sees Daniel Telfer or his car, or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact police on 131 444.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/e0e580e4-5782-45b4-b40e-2feedd4bb4f3.jpg/r81_0_3883_2148_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Have you seen Daniel?