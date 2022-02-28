GALLERY| Fun in the sun at Lucindale Show

news, local-news,

It was another excellent day at the Lucindale Show on Saturday. The annual event attracted good crowds who enjoyed the rides, competition entries, market stalls and some top quality equestrian action.

